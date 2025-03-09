Big Ten tournament bracket 2025: Location, dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

The highly anticipated Big Ten tournament is just around the corner, with a lot of excitement building around it. The tournament will feature the best teams battling to secure an automatic qualification to the NCAA tournament.

2025 Big Ten tournament bracket

The Big Ten tournament, featuring 15 teams, will begin on Wednesday with three first-round games. This year's tournament marks a change from previous years, with the bottom three teams in the standings not eligible to compete.

The tournament is for five days. Teams ranked 10 to 15 will play in the first round. Then, in the second round, winners of Games 1 to 3 will face the teams ranked five to nine.

In the quarterfinals, Games 4 to 7 winners will be paired against teams ranked one to four before the semifinals and finals of the tournament.

2025 Big Ten tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 12 — First Round

Game Opponent Time Location Game 1 No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed 3:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Game 2 No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed 7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Game 3 No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed 9:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Thursday, March 13 — Second Round

Game Opponent Time Location Game 4 No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed 12 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Game 5 No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner 2 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Game 6 No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner 6:30 p.m Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Game 7 No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner 8:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals

Game Opponent Time Location Game 8 No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner 12 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Game 9 No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner 2 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Game 10 No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner 6:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Game 11 No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner 8:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals

Team Opponent Time Location Game 12 Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner 1 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Game 13 Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner 3:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Sunday, March 16 — Championship

Team Opponent Time Location Game 14 Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner 3:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

When does the Big Ten tournament start and how to watch the games?

The 2025 Big Ten tournament will be played from Wednesday to Sunday. The games will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Peacock, the Big Ten Network and CBS will broadcast the tournament. The Peacock will broadcast the first three games in the first round, and the Big Ten Network will cover the second round and the quarterfinal games. CBS will cover the semifinal and the Championship final.

2025 Big Ten tournament tickets

The 2025 Big Ten tournament tickets can be purchased from the StubHub website. The ticket price is based on the seat. The lowest ticket is $332 and the highest is $1332.

