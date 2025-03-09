  • home icon
  • Big Ten tournament bracket 2025: Location, dates, schedule, how to watch, tickets and more

By Oladehinde Stephen
Modified Mar 09, 2025 18:02 GMT
Syndication: Lansing State Journal - Source: Imagn
The highly anticipated Big Ten tournament is just around the corner, with a lot of excitement building around it. The tournament will feature the best teams battling to secure an automatic qualification to the NCAA tournament.

2025 Big Ten tournament bracket

The Big Ten tournament, featuring 15 teams, will begin on Wednesday with three first-round games. This year's tournament marks a change from previous years, with the bottom three teams in the standings not eligible to compete.

The tournament is for five days. Teams ranked 10 to 15 will play in the first round. Then, in the second round, winners of Games 1 to 3 will face the teams ranked five to nine.

In the quarterfinals, Games 4 to 7 winners will be paired against teams ranked one to four before the semifinals and finals of the tournament.

2025 Big Ten tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 12 — First Round

GameOpponent TimeLocation
Game 1No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed3:30 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Game 2No. 10 seed vs. No. 15 seed7 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Game 3No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed9:30 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Thursday, March 13 — Second Round

Game Opponent TimeLocation
Game 4No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed 12 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Game 5No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner2 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Game 6No. 7 seed vs. Game 2 winner6:30 p.m

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Game 7No. 6 seed vs. Game 3 winner8:30 p.m.Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
Friday, March 14 — Quarterfinals

Game OpponentTimeLocation
Game 8No. 1 seed vs. Game 4 winner12 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Game 9No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner2 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Game 10No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner6:30 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Game 11No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner 8:30 p.m.Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
Saturday, March 15 — Semifinals

TeamOpponentTimeLocation
Game 12Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner 1 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Game 13Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner3:30 p.m.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Sunday, March 16 — Championship

TeamOpponentTimeLocation
Game 14Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner3:30 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
When does the Big Ten tournament start and how to watch the games?

The 2025 Big Ten tournament will be played from Wednesday to Sunday. The games will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Peacock, the Big Ten Network and CBS will broadcast the tournament. The Peacock will broadcast the first three games in the first round, and the Big Ten Network will cover the second round and the quarterfinal games. CBS will cover the semifinal and the Championship final.

2025 Big Ten tournament tickets

The 2025 Big Ten tournament tickets can be purchased from the StubHub website. The ticket price is based on the seat. The lowest ticket is $332 and the highest is $1332.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
