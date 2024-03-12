 Big Ten women's basketball NCAA Tournament 2024 seeding scenarios: Exploring Team Standings, Potential Matchups, and Tournament Predictions

On the heels of an epic Big Ten women's basketball tournament, it's time to flip the page to the NCAA Tournament. Big Ten champion Iowa is part of a handful of B1G schools with legitimate shots at deep March runs. Here's a thumbnail sketch of each team's situation and potential matchups.

Big Ten women's basketball NCAA Tournament 2024 seeding scenarios

Ohio State stumbled in the Big Ten tournament, but is still projected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Iowa

The league champions are basically guaranteed a No. 1 seed and will host two potential rounds in Iowa City. Both ESPN and HerHoopStats have Iowa as the No. 1 seed in the Albany region. Both brackets also match the Hawkeyes with No. 2 seed UCLA in their region. Colorado, Oklahoma, and Virginia Tech are possible Sweet 16 matchups mentioned.

Ohio State

Despite an ugly quarterfinal loss in the Big Ten tournament, Ohio State grabbed the No. 2 seed and will host two rounds in Columbus. Both brackets place OSU in the other Albany region and forecast a potential Elite 8 matchup with No. 1 South Carolina. Oregon State is projected as the No. 3 seed in both sites' brackets.

Indiana

The Hoosiers faced a brutal quarterfinal in the Big Ten tournament. They're still slated by both sites as a No. 4 seed, slated to host two potential rounds in Bloomington. Both sites also forecast a matchup in Portland with No. 1 seed Stanford in the Sweet 16. Syracuse and Kansas State were named as possible second-round foes.

Michigan State

HerHoopStats has the Spartans as the No. 7 seed, while ESPN forecasts a No. 8 landing. ESPN matched the Spartans in a potential second-round game with South Carolina, while HerHoopStats paired them with No. 2 seed LSU. Either way, that looks like a rough second round with an SEC matchup.

Nebraska

Both sites agree on Nebraska as a No. 8 seed. In both predictions, the Huskers are projected for a potential second-round game against Stanford. That's a raw deal for a Nebraska team that very nearly won the Big Ten Tournament days ago.

Maryland

The Terps earned a No. 9 seed in HerHoopStats but a No. 10 seed with ESPN. A second-round battle with South Carolina was the reward from HHS, while ESPN put the Terps up against LSU in the second round. Maryland and Michigan State are subject to some flip-flop action between these sites.

Michigan

UM were awarded a No. 10 seed by both sites. Both projected games in Austin, with a potential second-round battle against No. 2 seed Texas.

Quick Tournament Predictions

Clark has enough punch to get Iowa back to the Final Four. Ohio State might have bested a weaker No. 1 seed, but there's nothing weak about South Carolina. Indiana get a Sweet 16 bid, but might not overtake Stanford. The rest of the B1G teams are either one-and-done or are likely heading for second-round exits.

