Bob Huggins net worth: How much salary did the former HC earn at WVU? A sneak peek into his illustrious 16-year stint in West Virginia

Bob Huggins has become a household name in the world of college basketball. Nicknamed "Huggy Bear", the coach has over four decades of experience at the collegiate level. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2022.

The native of Morgantown, West Virginia, started his coaching career with his alma mater, the University of West Virginia, in 1977 as an assistant. He subsequently served as head coach at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati, and Kansas State, before returning to West Virginia.

Before his alleged retirement as WVU head coach, Huggins was one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball. He earned an annual salary of $4.2 million, according to the two-year contract extension he signed with the Mountaineers in 2021.

Bob Huggins' net worth is estimated at $12 million. The veteran coach has amassed huge wealth from his coaching career across four decades.

Bob Huggins 16-Year Career at West Virginia

Bob Huggins succeeded John Beilein as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball team in 2007. He joined his alma mater after spending one season at Kansas State and went on to have one of the most successful eras in the program's history.

His arrival immediately turned the Mountaineers into a national powerhouse in college basketball. He led them to the NCAA tournament in his first five seasons in charge. He also led the team to the Big East tournament championship in 2010.

In Huggins’ 16-year tenure at West Virginia, he led the program to 11 NCAA tournaments. In that period, the Mountaineers made the round of 32 on seven occasions while proceeding five times to the Sweet Sixteen. They also have one Elite Eight and one Final Four appearance to their name.

Bob Huggins reportedly resigned from his position as head coach of West Virginia on June 17, 2023, after he was arrested in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence of alcohol. He ended his time in charge of the Mountaineers with a 345-203.

Huggins’ success in college basketball

Bob Huggins has achieved a lot in his four-decade career as a college basketball coach. He is the sixth men's college basketball coach to reach the extraordinary feat of 900 or more career victories.

Throughout his career, he participated in a remarkable 24 NCAA tournaments with the programs he worked with. He guided his teams to nine Sweet Sixteen appearances, four Elite Eight showings, and two Final Four appearances.

