Bob Huggins resignation letter drama leaves WVU basketball stranded as the tussle for the top job starts between Josh Eilert and the former HC

The future of West Virginia basketball is in limbo after the latest Bob Huggins resignation letter drama. Huggins, who has been the Mountaineers' head coach since 2007, announced his resignation on June 17 after being arrested for driving under the influence.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the coach’s attorney has claimed that his client never actually resigned and is demanding to be reinstated. This has caused a series of confusions in the program, with the university claiming he indeed resigned.

With the 2023–24 college basketball season set to commence in less than two months, the Mountaineers are in a state of flux. The university might be forced into a legal battle with Huggins, which could delay the appointment of a new coach. In the meantime, assistant coach Josh Eilert is serving as interim head coach.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein This is the statement that Bob Huggins released on June 17th --- 22 days ago.



Now he's saying that he never resigned from West Virginia.



There's only one way to summarize this situation: A very sad ending to a Hall-of-Fame career. This is the statement that Bob Huggins released on June 17th --- 22 days ago.Now he's saying that he never resigned from West Virginia. There's only one way to summarize this situation: A very sad ending to a Hall-of-Fame career. https://t.co/FUuXIT7v8n

West Virginia denies Bob Huggins' claim

West Virginia President Gordon Gee and Athletic Director Wren Baker announced the resignation of Bob Huggins on June 17, 2023. In a joint statement, the two officials accepted the resignation and appreciated the contribution of the long-term coach to the program

“Coach Huggins informed us of his intent to retire and has submitted his letter of resignation, and we have accepted it in light of recent events. We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family.”

However, the recent claim by the veteran coach has caught the university authority by surprise. They affirm that Bob Huggins has indeed officially exited the program and won't be reinstated. They also stated he informed his players and staffers he was leaving the role.

In a rebuttal by the University of West Virginia, a letter from Huggins wife was referenced as the official document announcing his resignation in June. An excerpt of the letter, according to West Virginia Metro News columnist Hoppy Kercheval, states:

“Please accept this correspondence as my formal notice of resignation as WVU Head Basketball Coach and as notice of my retirement from West Virginia University, effective immediately”

Fran Fraschilla @franfraschilla The Bob Huggins situation is strange & can now cause long-term damage to @WVUhoops . It not only affects the program right now, but any high-quality candidate from out of “the family” has to think twice about the potential soap opera ahead. It’s sad, because for many reasons, this… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Bob Huggins situation is strange & can now cause long-term damage to @WVUhoops. It not only affects the program right now, but any high-quality candidate from out of “the family” has to think twice about the potential soap opera ahead. It’s sad, because for many reasons, this… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

An impending tussle for the West Virginia job

After the incident that led to the alleged resignation and retirement of Bob Huggins, assistant coach Josh Eilert was appointed in an interim capacity. Eilert officially signed the 10-month contract late in June, where he will earn a total of $1.5 million.

However, the recent legal threat by the former head coach put his reign in some doubt. The next few weeks will be critical for the future of WVU basketball. We wait to see how both parties handle the situation as the Mountaineers prepare for the new season.

Poll : 0 votes