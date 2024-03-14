Boogie Ellis stats: How did the USC star perform in Trojan's first-round matchup against Washington

Boogie Ellis was the star man on Wednesday for USC as the team opened its Pac-12 Tournament campaign. The ninth-seeded Trojans secured an 80-74 win over eight-seeded Washington, surviving two late turnovers that could have led the game to overtime

Trojans will now be up against league champion No. 5 Arizona in the quarterfinals on Thursday. This is a tough test for USC and they will be counting on the brilliance of Ellis in the game.

How did Boogie Ellis perform against Washington?

Boogie Ellis recorded 25 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the 36 minutes he played. He scored the most points by any player in the matchup.

The game saw Ellis eclipse 2,000 points in his college career as he hopefully makes his way to the NBA. His total points have been on a steady growth since his freshman season and will hopefully surpass the 583 points he scored last season.

Ellis will need to be in his best form when the Trojans face Arizona. USC defeated the Wildcats last weekend against all odds. They will need to pull out something similar to overcome the regular season champion in Las Vegas.

After an unimpressive regular season, USC needs to win the Pac-12 Tournament to be able to qualify for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Boogie Ellis receive All-Pac-12 honors

Boogie Ellis was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team on Tuesday as he rounds up his college career. The conference honor was a good way for Ellis to round up his career with the Trojans, averaging 16.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

The fifth-year guard was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team last season after leading the conference shot percentage from the three-point range. He's had a noteworthy five-year tenure with the Trojans and the conference honor further ascertained that.