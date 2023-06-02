"Boss Move!": Fans React to Zach Edey returning to Purdue

Zach Edey announced this week that he will return to the Purdue Boilermakers for his senior season of college basketball. The 2023 national college player of the year had entered the 2023 NBA draft, but withdrew his name from the draft process.

Edey shared a clip of actor Leonardo DiCaprio from the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," simply captioning the post:

"RUN IT BACK🔄"

Check out Zach Edey's announcement below.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the return of the star center. Former NBA player Walter Jordan, who was a star at Purdue in the 1970s, said:

"Boss Move! @zach_edey Let’s Do This! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟"

@ImKleen labeled it as the best news of the day:

"This is the best news I’ve heard all day"

@GreggBarthelmes used the announcement as an opportunity to troll Zach Edey for the No.1 seed Purdue Boilermakers losing to the No.16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights:

"With Fairleigh Dickinson?"

@_901Ja and @barmstrong2185 went down a similar path:

"Run what back? Getting beat by a 16 seed"

"Trying to be the first team to lose to a 16 seed in back to back seasons? Is that what you mean by running it back?"

@smilingplatypus believes the college season will run through West Lafayette, Indiana, next season:

"Everything runs through WL next year!"

@ChaseChats4 shared that they were so excited they wouldn't sleep:

"I had so many intentions of sleeping tonight. Never mind— it’s time for unfinished business. It’s time to run it back. It’s a date with destiny. Let’s freaking go Big Z 🚂"

Check out some of the best responses below.

How has Zach Edey performed in his college career?

Zach Edey joined the Purdue Boilermakers as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, reclassifying from the 2021 class. He averaged 8.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.7% in limited playing time as a freshman. Edey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

He stepped into a bigger role the following season, averaging 14.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.2 apg and 1.2 bpg while shooting 64.8% and being named second-team All-Big Ten.

He had a great season in 2022-2023, averaging 22.3 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 1.5 apg and 2.1 bpg while shooting 60.7%. Edey was named the national college player of the year and Big Ten Player of the Year. He was also a consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while also being named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

