Boston College Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

Boston College starts its 2024-25 college basketball season determined to improve on its NCAA stint last year. The Eagles finished the season with a much improved 20-16 record but placed 11th in the ACC with a pedestrian 8-12 mark.

Boston College coach Earl Grant heads to his fourth season with a promising 14-player lineup eager to compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Here's an in-depth look into the Eagles' men's basketball campaign from its biggest games to the key players to watch out for this season.

Boston College's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

Boston opens the 2024-25 season with a non-conference encounter against The Citadel on Nov. 4.

Trending

After games against VCU, Temple and Loyola Maryland, the Eagles head to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 24-26. They'll face Old Dominion on Nov. 24 before facing either Missouri State or High Point in the second round.

Boston College will host South Carolina on Dec. 3 for the ACC/SEC Challenge. It will be the fourth meeting between both squads with the Eagles leading the all-time series, 2-1.

In ACC play, the Eagles play 20 regular season games this season, featuring home and away clashes against Notre Dame, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.

They'll face Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, SMU and Virginia Tech at home and visit California, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Top Boston College players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

Coach Earl Grant spent the offseason retooling his roster, securing the commitments of four freshmen and four transfers. He also convinced seven players from last season's roster to return for another year, including Donald Hand and Chas Kelley III.

Here are the three Boston College players to watch out for this season.

#1. Dion Brown

Dion Brown playing defense (Image Source: IMAGN)

Dion Brown is coming off an excellent season at UMBC where he averaged 19.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The 6-foot-3 Brown played and started 32 games in his sophomore year. He shot 50.6% from the field and 76.1% from the free throw line.

He is expected to play the role as the team's main offensive weapon as he isn't shy in taking shot attempts from every part of the court.

#2. Roger McFarlane

Roger McFarlane (Image Source; IMAGN)

Boston College snapped up SE Louisiana guard Roger McFarlane from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 guard tallied 14.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32 games last season.

McFarlane shot 41.7% from the field including 34.1% from the 3-point line. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-born player will team up with Brown in carrying the team's offense in the competitive ACC.

#3. Chad Venning

Chad Venning (Image Source: IMAGN)

Chad Venning was efficient from the field in his first four seasons in college. He shot 54.5% from the field during his stints in Morgan State and St. Bonaventure.

The 6-foot-10 Venning is coming off a career season for the Bonnies, averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Predictions for Boston College's 2024-25 season

Boston College will continue to be a contender for postseason tournaments this coming season, thanks to its explosive roster. The Eagles are capable of winning 18-20 games in the regular season and could possibly secure at least a NIT nod this year.

There's a possibility that Boston College could make the NCAA Tournament but it depends on the performance in the 2024-25 men's basketball season.

Will Boston College make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here