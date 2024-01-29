Boston University vs Holy Cross Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Boston University Terriers face the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday at 7 p.m. ET at the Hart Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Neither team is having a good season, with the Boston Terriers slightly better at 8-13 and placed sixth in the Patriot League sandwiched between Navy and Lehigh. The Holy Cross Crusaders have a terrible record of 5-16 (2-6 in conference).

The Terriers came off a 62-48 victory over the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday at the Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania. For their part, the Crusaders lost to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 78-72 at the Hart Center in Worcester.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross odds

Holy Cross vs. Boston U. spread: Holy Cross +4

Holy Cross vs. Boston U. over/under: 135.5 points

Holy Cross vs. Boston U. money line: Holy Cross +152, Boston U. -183

These are the odds, according to SportsLine.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross Head-to-Head

These schools have competed since January 10, 1903, when the Crusaders defeated the Terriers 33-4. The Crusaders presently hold the lead, with 60 victories and 27 defeats. The Terriers have lost their last two games, and they last won in 2022.

How to watch Boston University vs. Holy Cross?

You can watch the game on CBS Sports or stream it through their website and app. You can also stream CBS Sports through DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross picks and predictions

The Terriers are 8-12-0 against the spread this season

The Crusaders are 6-15-0 against the spread this season

Boston University is 0-3 against the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more

Holy Cross is 4-12 against the spread this season when being underdogs of 3.5 points or more

The Terriers rank 178th in college basketball in rebounds, with 35.9 rebounds per game

The Terriers rank 350th in points scored per game, but rank 37th in points allowed per game

The Crusaders are being outscored by 9.4 points per game on average

The Crusaders score 71.9 points on average per game when playing at home, while that drops to 63.6 on the road.

We're going out on a limb and predicting that the Crusaders will pull off the upset. The game is being played on their home grounds, where they perform much better, and this particular series appears to be one in which they get lucky.

Prediction: Boston U 60-64 Holy Cross