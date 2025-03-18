Braden Smith transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Purdue point guard if he leaves the program ft. Alabama

Purdue is very much a factor in the NCAA tournament, but already the whisper has started about Braden Smith. The outstanding point guard could be one of the most coveted prospects in the transfer portal if he moves on from Purdue. Smith reached the NCAA title game with the Boilermakers in 2024. If he moves on for another season, many of college basketball's top teams will look to snap him up.

Top 5 possible portal landing spots if Braden Smith leaves Purdue

Nate Oats and Alabma could benefit from Braden Smith's skills, if the Purdue star elects for the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Indiana

Smith could take a wrestling-style heel turn and switch to Purdue's in-state rival, Indiana. Smith is from an Indianapolis suburb and didn't get much attention out of high school as a 5-foot-10 point guard. As a 6-foot veteran, things could be different. The Hoosiers will be looking to rebuild and Smith could be an Indiana hero (and villain) if he made this move.

4. St. John's

Rick Pitino has St. John's back on the basketball map. Kadary Richmond and Deivon Smith are both seniors and Pitino could use a lead guard to run his team. Admittedly, St. John's would bring the suburban kid into New York City. But there isn't a finer coach in college basketball and Smith could certainly enhance his NBA chops under Pitino's leadership.

3. Louisville

On the other hand, Louisville is a much closer option that would give Smith a shot to be part of another college hoops rebirth. Pat Kelsey has made the Cardinals relevant again. With Terrence Edwards and Chucky Hepburn both being seniors, Louisville will have a backcourt vacancy. Smith would likely have some outstanding portal additions as teammates and Louisville may be an attractive landing spot.

2. Kentucky

On the other hand, Kentucky isn't far off and Mark Pope's squad could use a veteran point guard. Off a season where Kentucky's top three point guards have all battled injuries, Mark Pope might recruit an entire roster of point guards. Even with an iffy point guard situation, Kentucky is fourth in the nation in scoring. Smith would be a great fit and could certainly get plenty of success at Kentucky.

1.Alabama

On the other hand, the most potent offense in the nation is at Alabama. Mark Sears' college career will finally end after this season. While Smith's game is vastly different than Sears', the chance to be a lead guard at a fast-playing team that shoots tons of threes would be attractive to anyone. Alabama is also as good as any team in the nation and Smith could go for a title in Tuscaloosa.

What do you think of Braden Smith's portal possibilities, or do you think he stays at Purdue? Share your take below in our comments section!

