Brady Dunlap transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for St. John's forward ft. Notre Dame

St. John's forward Brady Dunlap is on the move in the transfer portal. Dunlap battled significant injury issues in 2024-25. Limited to 10 games, he scored 5.7 points per game.

The 6-foot-7 forward shot 37.5% from 3-point range in his limited action. His wing scoring skills and size will make him an interesting transfer portal prospect. Here are five possible portal landing spots for Dunlap.

Top 5 portal landing spots for Brady Dunlap

Brian Dutcher and San Diego State could nab Dunlap in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Pepperdine

Dunlap is from California and might well seek out a school that is closer to home. Pepperdine is a solid suspect, as the Waves recruited Dunlap significantly out of high school.

Pepperdine has struggled lately and with two of the top three forwards on the roster being seniors, there's a definite spot for Dunlap to get more playing time. Pepperdine could be an easy move for Dunlap.

4. Xavier

This is kind of a wild scenario but Dunlap is moving on from St. John's and coach Rick Pitino. He could get more playing time going to Xavier and playing for new Musketeers coach Richard Pitino.

Xavier's roster had four of the top five forwards as seniors, so this isn't as unlikely as it might sound. Dunlap could get more clock and stick with the Pitino family.

3. Kansas

Bill Self and the Jayhawks did not have a positive 2024-25 season. Adding wing scorers could be a focus of the Kansas offseason. Kansas was 208th in the NCAA in 3-pointers made per game, so it's certainly not unlikely that a forward with a sweet 3-point touch could be a significant focus in the portal for Self and Kansas. Dunlap could be an easy fit.

2. San Diego State

While Dunlap chose St. John's, he took two official visits in his high school recruiting process. One was to San Diego State.

San Diego State will return Magoon Gwath, but he is a 7-footer. A true wing forward spot would be a possible portal addition for the Aztecs and Brian Dutcher. It would also allow Dunlap to return closer to his California roots.

1. Notre Dame

The other school that Dunlap went to on an official visit was Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish could use offensive help after finishing 213th in the NCAA in scoring.

But it's certainly an opportunity for Dunlap to get a fresh start and likely see more playing time than he saw at St. John's. Whatever drew Dunlap's interest in the first place, his connection to Notre Dame would make sense for both parties now.

What do you think about Dunlap's portal options? Share your take below in our comments section!

