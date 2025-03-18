Brock Harding transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Iowa guard following Fran McCaffery's firing

The decimation of Iowa's team after the firing of Fran McCaffery continued with the departure of Brock Harding. A starting guard for the Hawkeyes, Harding just finished his sophomore season and has announced his entry into the transfer portal.

Harding averaged 8.8 points per game this year, dishing 5.3 assists per game and also connecting on 39.8% of his 3-point attempts. Harding also was seventh in the Big Ten in steals. He figures to be well-scouted in the transfer portal. Here's an early look at five potential portal destinations for Harding.

Top 5 portal landing spots for Brock Harding

Northwestern and coach Chris Collins could use Harding as a portal addition. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Saint Louis

The Billikens could be a long shot landing spot. Saint Louis recruited Harding extensively in high school. Coach Josh Schertz has just finished his first season there, but Schertz runs an up-tempo, high-scoring system which could fit Harding well.

Again, it's a reach, because having played power conference basketball, Harding is unlikely to move down. But if he did, St. Louis would make sense.

4. Illinois

Illinois is the home state school for Harding, although the Illini didn't meaningfully recruit him out of high school. While Illinois stands to have a strong returning backcourt, between the portal and the potential for the NBA for freshman Kasparas Jakucionis, there could be a spot.

Meanwhile, Brad Underwood's well-developed offensive system seems like a natural fit for Harding.

3. Ohio State

The Buckeyes could utilize Harding. Either they could package him in a backcourt with Bruce Thornton, or he could take Thornton's spot, if the junior guard either transfers or heads to the NBA.

In any case, Jake Diebler can use reliable perimeter scorers at a team that shot 37% from 3-point range a year ago. Harding could well end up as an Ohio State Buckeye.

2. Purdue

The Boilermakers could potentially see senior guard Braden Smith return, but Purdue would be a good landing spot for a high-level point guard with a reliable perimeter shot.

Harding's experience would help him settle into Matt Painter's system quickly. His role would likely be similar to his role at Iowa-- he'd be unlikely be a star but could be a contributing scorer and distributor.

1. Northwestern

Harding could get close to home and play for a team that could certainly allow him to have all the time and shots needed. Northwestern's top three guards are all seniors.

But adding Harding to a team that potentially returns high-scoring forward Nick Martinelli would be interesting. It's really a question of priority, but Harding could see a bigger role from Day 1 at Northwestern.

What do you think of Harding's portal possibilities? Share your take below on the former Iowa lead guard.

