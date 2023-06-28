We have a full year before seeing Bronny James potentially heading to the NBA but the mock drafts have already been deciding where he will land. LeBron James has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season and could be an unrestricted free agent to join his son on another team.

In ESPN's latest mock draft, they had Bronny James going 17th overall to the Atlanta Hawks and LeBron was excited. He commented on his Instagram story showcasing his emotion.

“Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



LeBron James on Instagram after Bronny James landed with the Atlanta Hawks in a recent 2024 mock draft 🤣



(via “Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!”LeBron James on Instagram after Bronny James landed with the Atlanta Hawks in a recent 2024 mock draft 🤣(via @KingJames / IG) “Wellllll ATL shawty the #JamesGang will be pulling up!”LeBron James on Instagram after Bronny James landed with the Atlanta Hawks in a recent 2024 mock draft 🤣(via @KingJames / IG) https://t.co/2YPiEHoNhL

Here are some of the reactions to the post:

BTW249 @raynellpapi @ClutchPointsApp @KingJames To win a ring with your son would be amazing @ClutchPointsApp @KingJames To win a ring with your son would be amazing

The excitement surrounding the James family and how well Bronny will do for the USC Trojans is brewing. So, what should we expect out of Bronny James and will he be able to climb even higher as the NCAA men's basketball season goes on?

Can Bronny James climb higher than 17th overall?

We obviously do not know the order of the 2024 NBA draft and that is going to dictate when players are taken as some teams do not need certain positions.

In the mock draft, the guards selected ahead of Bronny James were Isaiah Collier (USC), DJ Wagner (Kentucky), Stephon Castle (UConn), Tyrese Proctor (Duke), Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor), Kylan Boswell (Arizona), and Al Johnson (NBL).

James is going to be able to surpass a few of those players and potentially wind up being a lottery pick if he decides to enter the 2024 NBA draft. He has shown the skills in high school to do well and that should carry into his collegiate career with the USC Trojans.

Standing at 6-3, 190 pounds, James was able to play well since ending his high school career. He was able to finish the Nike Hoops Summit with 11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and a block over 21 minutes of action.

In the Mcdonald's All-American Game, he played 20 minutes and finished with 15 points, one rebound, four assists, a pair of steals, and three turnovers.

James will improve throughout the 2023-24 college season playing with talent like Isaiah Collier, and getting more action on the floor against elite talent in the Pac-12 Conference.

Which team is the best fit for Bronny James?

The Atlanta Hawks are not a terrible fit for him. Coming off the bench to relieve Trae Young is an option. Playing at the shooting guard position is another, as Dejounte Murray is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

This fit makes some sense as the Hawks are going to take a step back after trading away forward John Collins earlier this week so they will be in the lottery pick.

Poll : 0 votes