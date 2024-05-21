"Bronny James is NBA ready" "Not supposed to be in the draft discussion" — Fans left debating over NBA scout's impressions on LeBron's son

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, declared for the 2024 NBA Draft after a poor collegiate season as a freshman. He committed to USC in his first collegiate year, but he suffered a cardiac arrest and could never regain his shape after being out for several months.

In the 2023-24 season, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Critics had him "not ready" for the NBA yet. Many analysts advised him to continue another year at college to improve his skill set and declare for the draft next year.

However, he went with the declaration while retaining his collegiate eligibility. He had a great performance on the first two days of the Draft Combine. Later in the Combine, though, NBA scouts did not have great things about Bronny.

Expand Tweet

The scout report went viral and had fans debating on X (formerly Twitter). While some fans thought he was ready for the next step, others thought he shouldn't even be discussed in the draft. This is how fans reacted on X:

"Bronny James is NBA ready," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

"He's not supposed to be in a draft discussion TBH.. He's only a draw because of his dad," said another.

Some fans still believe in him and advised him to prove the scouts wrong. Others want him to not think about his famous last name and just focus on improving himself.

"He needs to focus on improving skills vs just wearing the last name and hoping that is enough. But the critiques are exactly what he needs to enhance skill and get better as an athlete," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I've seen great players have scouting reports like this and it always backfires, can't wait for him to prove them wrong," another fan stated.

Fans also talked about nepotism as the reason behind his NBA selection if it happens, otherwise, they had him at college for two more years.

"We knew this already, this is just nepotism as to why he going the league," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"He should go back to college for at least 2 more years," another fan suggested.

Bronny James praised for his Day 1 Combine performance by NBA champion

NBA: Kevin Garnett at the Boston Celtics

Regardless of the scout reports, Bronny James didn't fail to impress a few with his initial performance at the NBA Draft Combine. NBA champion Kevin Garnett praised Bronny for how he performed on Day 1.

"Up there, Bronny looks really good, P. He looks really good. He looks poised. He looks like he wasn't rattled by everything that was going around. He look like he was used to the moment. He had a good session where he shot the ball well," said Kevin Garnett.

He further talked about how he would take a chance on him if he was in control of a team, as greatness lies in Bronny's veins because of his name. At the Combine, Bronny recorded the fourth-highest vertical of 40.5" and made 19 out of his 25 three-point attempts.