Bronny James stars in high school basketball documentary: A dive into Lebron's son's aspirations as a leading man

Bronny James has more than just his father’s name. He is also a part of one of the most elite high school basketball teams in the nation, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

He is also the star of a new documentary series that chronicles his team’s journey to greatness. The series is called “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

It was produced by LeBron James and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter. It debuted on Freevee, Amazon Prime Video’s free streaming service, on February 26.

The series takes viewers inside the locker room and the lives of the Trailblazers as they chase their third consecutive state title in the 2019-20 season. The team is loaded with talent, including Bronny James, Zaire Wade (the son of NBA icon Dwyane Wade), BJ Boston, Ziaire Williams, Amari Bailey and Shy Odom.

The series reveals the triumphs and challenges of the young stars, who have to juggle their academics and basketball with the spotlight and pressure that come with being on a team full of celebrities’ sons. The series also dives into the personal stories and backgrounds of the players, coaches and families who form the Trailblazers family.

Bronny James' expected college debut: The next chapter in the James dynasty

Bronny James talks to his father Lebron James at 2023 McDonald's All American Game

The countdown is on for Bronny James’ college debut. Bronny is one of the most anticipated college basketball recruits in recent history. He has committed to USC, where he will join a talented roster under coach Andy Enfield.

According to Jon Rothstein, a college basketball insider, Bronny will get his first taste of college hoops on November 6, when the Trojans face Kansas State in Las Vegas. The game will be a showcase for the 6-foot-3 guard, who is ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the nation by ESPN. Bronny has a versatile skill set, with the ability to score, pass and defend.

But Bronny’s college career may be short-lived. He is eligible for the 2024 NBA draft after playing one season at USC. Many experts project him as a lottery pick, but he will have to prove himself against tougher competition over the next year.

Bronny James has a lot of hype to live up to. As a son of LeBron James, Bronny is a star attraction for USC and college basketball fans. He is expected to start for the Trojans and play major minutes in his freshman season. Even if he struggles on the court, he will still draw attention and scrutiny.

