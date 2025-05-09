BYU Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

Kevin Young had a big first season at BYU and is looking to follow up on that momentum. Young led the Cougars to a 26-10 season and a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament. BYU has assembled an even more talented roster for 2025-26, and this could be an epic team for Young.

BYU signed freshman AJ Dybantsa, generally regarded as the highest-potential player in the entire 2025 national recruiting class. A big portal haul was reeled in by Young and the Cougars kept some significant component parts from last season's run.

BYU Season Preview

All-world recruit AJ Dybantsa should be a highlight of the 2025-26 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Will the era of Dybantsa yield returns? The most likely one-and-done player of the year promises to be exciting, but returnee Richie Saunders is also one of the nation's best scorers. Add in portal point guard Rob Wright and you've got the nucleus for a high-scoring and exciting BYU squad.

Starting Lineup

Guard: Rob Wright

A transfer from Baylor, the 6-foot-1 Wright was a massive portal addition. Wright averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game last year. Between his three-level scoring skills and his ball distribution, Wright is an immediate help to this team and can help Saunders and Dybantsa play even effectively.

Guard: Richie Saunders

Saunders returns from an elite scoring season a year ago. The 6-foot-5 guard transitioned from sixth man to starter and averaged 16.5 points and 4.5 boards per game. He shot 43% from 3-point range. Saunders' return gives BYU one of the best guards in the nation.

Guard/Forward: Kennard Davis

A Southern Illinois transfer, Davis could be the missing piece on this squad. Davis averaged 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Davis shot 38% from 3-point range, so he's another elite scorer that will help the BYU offense.

Forward: AJ Dybantsa

At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa's game earns comparisons to a young Kevin Durant. He's a capable shooter or driver, can score from anywhere, and has an impressive amount of savvy for a young player. Being paired with a couple of veteran scorers might make Dybantsa even better than expected.

Forward: Keba Keita

A Utah transfer, Keita is an undersized rebounding machine. He's only 6-foot-7, but he averaged 7.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Keita shot 67% from the floor but just 41% from the foul line. He's out there to give BYU defense and rebounding and he does a great job on that front.

Rotation Players

Returning guard Dawson Baker (7.5 ppg, 38% 3-point shooting) figures to be a significant player for the Cougars. Washington transfer Dominique Diomande could help out as well. Freshman big man Xavion Staton is a top-40 recruit and could help out early. Returning big man Mihailo Boskovic (3.6 ppg) could also help.

Impact Players

Dybantsa is among as much of an impact player as the college game sees in 2025. Wright was a massive addition and Saunders is an incredibly skilled returnee. The combination of the three gives the Cougars a chance to do big things in 2025-26.

What do you think of our BYU overview? Share your take on the Cougars below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

