BYU basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects for Kevin Young's team ft. Elijah Crawford

Fresh off losing their head coach Mark Pope to Kentucky and after their first stint in the Big 12 Conference, Brigham Young University (BYU) is looking to strengthen their roster going into next season.

A large portion of their turnaround involves the incoming high school class, where they've acquired three 3-star prospects who could make an immediate impact on the team.

With a new head coach to boot, which players rank as the three best recruits for BYU?

Top 3 high school prospects for BYU

#3. Brody Kozlowski

Out of Corner Canyon in Draper, UT, the 6-foot-7 power forward is an offensive nightmare. While his defensive instincts are unrefined, it is the offensive repertoire that makes Kozlowski such a valued asset.

With a smooth shooting stroke, Brody can consistently knock it down from long range, increasing his efficiency from pick-and-pops, or coming off of short screens.

Further, he has a solid back-to-the-basket game, where his physicality and natural strength make him a dominating presence inside. Fundamentally sound and a perpetual slashing threat, Brody Kozlowski could be a sleeper hit in the Big 12, let alone BYU.

#2. Elijah Crawford

After strengthening their big man rotation with Brody, their backcourt depth received a major jolt thanks to Elijah Crawford.

A 6-foot-1 PG out of Brewster Academy, Crawford possesses unique vision with true point guard abilities, along with an effective stroke to be a scoring threat right off the bat.

With a lack of true options beyond Dallin Hall, Elijah could immediately be in contention for backup PG minutes, where his floor-setting ability could go hand-in-hand with his spark-plug-type scoring punch.

#1. Brooks Bahr

A 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Keller, Brooks Bahr should help BYU string together a competent backcourt behind Dalin Hall and the newly-signed Elijah Crawford.

While he doesn't possess elite speed, Bahr does have a knack for changing speeds at a moment's notice making him a nightmare matchup for any defense. As a result, getting in the paint is second nature to him, where his elite kick-outs should get shooters going.

More scorer than a playmaker, Brooks has a tendency to get to his spots, using his strong build to overpower smaller defenders. A shottaker and maker, the 180-pound guard can consistently score from all three levels.

His combination of size, along with a special floater game, paired with a strong shooting stroke from distance makes him the ideal spark plug off the bench.

