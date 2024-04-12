BYU coaching candidates: Top 5 Mark Pope replacements as HC returns to Kentucky in new role

The BYU Cougars have been doing well but will need a coach as Mark Pope is heading to the Kentucky Wildcats to be their head coach. With him gone, here's a list of some intriguing candidates who could take the position.

BYU Coaching Candidate #1: Quincy Lewis

Quincy Lewis is one of the top high school coaches in Utah basketball history. The assistant coach on Dave Rose's staff at BYU was considered for the Cougars head coaching position before Pope took it. Lewis won seven state championships at the high school level and is a strong contender for the position.

BYU Coaching Candidate #2: Barret Peery

Barret Peery is one of the most experienced coaches available at this moment. He has been coaching since 1995 and should continue to get the hype for a head coaching gig. Peery was in the race to be the coach before Mark Pope was hired in 2019 and has good coaching experience.

He's 53 years old and has been doing well climbing up the rankings. It would be great for the program to have him going forward.

BYU Coaching Candidate #3: K.C. Beard

K.C. Beard is an assistant coach on Kelvin Sampson's staff for the Houston Cougars and has climbed up the ranks to get to this point. Being part of a successful program like Houston would give the BYU Cougars fans hope for the future.

Beard's fingerprints have been felt through the Houston men's basketball program since the 2014 season. Getting someone off that staff would be a huge get for BYU.

BYU Coaching Candidate #4: Chris Burgess

Chris Burgess was an assistant coach for the BYU Cougars from 2019-22 before leaving to be the assistant coach for the Utah Utes. This keeps a similar mindset for the program as he was part of Mark Pope's system for three years as an assistant coach. Burgess was also significantly involved in recruiting, which will help BYU evolve.

BYU Coaching Candidate #5: Mark Madsen

Mark Madsen is the coach of the California Golden Bears. He finished his first season with the program, going 13-19. Before that, he coached the Utah Valley Wolverines from 2019-2023 and won the Western Athletic Conference twice (once as co-champs) while also making the NIT semifinals. Madsen's fit is the best on paper, but we shouldn't expect him to leave a program just after one year.