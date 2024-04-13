BYU men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024: List of all Cougars players who've entered the transfer portal

Head coach Mark Pope is leaving for greener pastures in Kentucky, and a few players are out the door of BYU men's basketball with him. Having said that, the Cougars are looking ahead to the future, preparing to retool their roster and erase the sting of their first-round defeat in the recently concluded March Madness.

Here`s a quick look at the outgoing players from BYU basketball and those who are coming in.

BYU Transfer Portal Tracker 2024

Three BYU players have decided to enter the portal: center Aly Khalifa, point guard Dallin Hall, and small forward Marcus Adams, Jr. These players made their decisions in late March and early April after the Cougars' NCAA Tournament run ended.

Aly Khalifa

6-foot-11 center Aly Khalifa from Alexandria, Egypt, has entered the portal after three seasons and a lone year with BYU Basketball. He went to Brigham Young after spending his freshman and sophomore years with the Charlotte 49ers.

Khalifa appeared in 29 games and started in 26 of them for BYU. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Dallin Hall

Sophomore guard Dallin Hall has entered the portal and is leaving BYU basketball as one of its starters. He appeared in 34 games and was also one of their more steady outside shooters, averaging 36.2% from three in his career thus far. His splits are 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in two seasons with the Cougars.

Marcus Adams Jr.

A 6-foot-8 freshman out of Torrance, CA, Marcus Adams Jr. leaves BYU basketball after quite a disappointing season. He only appeared in one game for the Cougars, where he scored 2 points, had 2 rebounds, and a single assist in eight minutes of play. Adams was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in California (via 247Sports).

He has committed multiple times to different schools during his recruitment period. After getting offers from major schools, he initially committed to Kansas and had already enrolled. But soon after, he transferred to Gonzaga before moving to BYU. Now, he`s leaving again for another school.

Updated list of BYU players in the transfer portal

NAME POSITION STATUS Aly Khalifa C Undecided Dallin Hall PG Undecided Marcus Adams Jr. SF Undecided

Updated list of incoming transfers to BYU

Two major committed recruits are transferring into BYU basketball (via On3). These commits are 6-foot-7 PF Isaac Davis from Hillcrest and 6-foot-4 SG Brooks Bahr from Keller.

Poll : Will BYU be able to redeem themselves next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion