BYU transfer portal: Top 5 takeaways from Kevin Young's offseason moves

Kevin Young had an impressive first season at BYU, winning 26 games and reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. In year two, the Cougars are looking to reach even higher in the pursuit of college basketball excellence. What has the offseason taughts us? Here are five takeaways from BYU's offseason moves.

Ad

Top 5 takeaways from BYU and Kevin Young's offseason moves

All-everything freshman AJ Dybantsa will be the driving force behind this BYU team. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

5. This is one of the handful of best rosters in the nation.

A season ago, BYU had an interesting collection of players but not an elite roster. This year, the Cougars return Richie Saunders, perhaps one of the best scorers in the nation, as well as several key complementary players. They added multiple portal contributors, with two likely stars, and a freshman class with the nation's best recruit and a top 40 big man. This team is as deep and talented as almost any

Ad

4. Kennard Davis didn't get headlines, but will be significant.

This seems to be memorable as the year of AJ Dybantsa, or in portal terms, as the year of Rob Wright. But Kennard Davis was a heck of a second otpion to add. A 6-foot-6 guard from St. Louis, Davis averaged 16.3 points and 4.9 boards per game last year at Southern Illinois. A 38% 3-point shooter, Davis can fill either wing spot and presents yet another capable scoring option.

Ad

3. Rob Wright was a big portal grab.

A star point guard, Wright averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per game last season as a freshman at Baylor. He'll replace NBA-bound Egor Demin, and is probably a better overall fit considering the wealth of scorers Young has assembled around him. Wright should help add athleticism and defensive ability, which might quietly be a bigger deal than his offensive efficiency.

2. Xavion Staton is apparently going to get meaningful work as a freshman.

Ad

One area that Young didn't really address in the portal was a big man. He didn't add anybody over 6-foot-8, which when combined with the returning players, suggests that Young is going to give 6-foot-11 frehman Xavion Staton a significant shot. Staton was the No. 37 player in the national class per 247sports and his immediate defense and rebounding contributions could be pivotal.

1. It's ultimately all about AJ.

At the end of the day, despite a handful of solid moves, the identify of this team is wrapped up in the potential superstar. AJ Dybantsa is ultimately the top recruit of the 2025-26 class. With electrifying, Durant-like skills and next-level athleticism, Dybantsa could be that elusive freshman who is the best player in the college game. It'll end up being remembered as his team.

What do you think of Baylor's off-season moves? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here