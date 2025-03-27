BYU vs Alabama basketball injury report and predictions, March 27: Latest on Latrell Wrightsell and more

After a few days off, the Sweet 16 of March Madness will top off, starting with BYU vs Alabama. No. 2 Alabama will take on No. 6 BYU as both teams look to advance to the Elite Eight of the tournament.

The Crimson Tide are coming off an 80-66 win over Saint Mary's, putting together a strong performance after an underwhelming one in the first round against Robert Morris.

Conversely, BYU is coming off a narrow 91-89 win over Wisconsin to pull off a second-round upset. Previously, the Cougars defeated VCU in the first round to advance.

Heading into this matchup, the Cougars have the advantage when it comes to health. They have a completely healthy lineup, whereas the Crimson Tide has two players with injuries that will keep them out of the lineup.

BYU vs Alabama basketball injury report

Houston Mallette, Alabama

Houston Mallette played limited minutes in the six games he appeared in this season. He was a rotational player, but he will not be available. He has been out with a knee injury since early January and is listed as out for the season. So, he will not be available for BYU vs Alabama.

Latrell Wrightsell, Alabama

After only eight games this season, Latrell Wrightsell suffered an achilles injury that ended his season. As a result, he will not be available for BYU vs Alabama.

However, Alabama remains hopeful that Wrightsell will be able to return to the team next season. He took a medical redshirt after suffering this injury and will be able to play next season despite this already being his fifth college season.

BYU vs Alabama basketball prediction

Heading into this matchup, the Alabama Crimson Tide are -230 favorites and the BYU Cougars are +190 favorites, according to DraftKings. The sportsbook is projecting a close matchup as the spread is set at 5.5 points. While it should be a close game, the Crimson Tide should be favored to come out on top.

After an uninspiring first-round matchup against Robert Morris, the Crimson Tide improved, dominating Saint Mary's in the second round. Conversely, while BYU pulled off an impressive upset in the second round over Wisconsin, Alabama is a more challenging opponent.

If the Cougars were only barely able to defeat Wisconsin, they will have trouble overcoming Alabama. As a result, fans should expect to see the Crimson Tide in the Elite Eight.

Prediction: Alabama 90, BYU 85

