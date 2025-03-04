BYU vs. Iowa State basketball prediction, odds and picks - Mar. 4 | 2024-25 college basketball season

In one of two Tuesday showdowns between ranked teams, BYU looks for a road upset over Iowa State. The No. 10 Cyclones (22-7, 12-6 Big 12) will be home favorites against No. 23 BYU (21-8, 12-6). The game holds obvious implications in both the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

While Iowa State will be a solid home favorite, BYU comes in having won its last six games. Iowa State has dropped two of its last three.

BYU vs. Iowa State Prediction

Richie Saunders and BYU will seek an upset at Iowa State. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

BYU is potent offensively, averaging 78.2 points per game in conference play. The Cougars shoot and make the most 3-pointers in league play (they're second in percentage). BYU also has the most assists per game in Big 12 action. Defense tends to be a bit shakier for BYU.

Iowa State is sneaky-good defensively. The Cyclones have allowed just 68.2 ppg in Big 12 play, which is third-best in the league. Iowa State's 8.8 steals per game leads conference play. Iowa State forces the most turnovers in conference play and holds a solid +3.6 rebounds per game margin over Big 12 opponents.

Curtis Jones (16.8 ppg) is an electric scorer off the bench for Iowa State. Ironically, BYU's Richie Saunders (15.8 ppg) played the same role last year, but this season has been BYU's top gun as a starter.

Iowa State's defense says the Cyclones can outlast BYU, but it'll be a struggle. Iowa State by four.

BYU vs. Iowa State Betting Odds

Iowa State is a 9.5-point favorite. The game's over/under sits at 150.5. In terms of the moneyline, Iowa State is paying at -500 for a win, with BYU paying out at +360 for an upset victory.

BYU vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head

Iowa State holds a 7-1 all-time edge in the series. As those numbers suggest, these two aren't exactly long-time traditional rivals. A season ago, the teams split a pair of games, with the home team winning each game. Before those games, the teams had met only three times since 1957.

Where to watch BYU vs Iowa State

Venue : Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa Date and Time : March 4, 2025, 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT)

: March 4, 2025, 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT) TV: ESPN2

BYU vs. Iowa State Injuries

BYU

Freshman forward Kanon Catchings is questionable with a minor knee injury. The injury looked serious, but Catchings was described as day-to-day by coach Kevin Young.

Iowa State

Forward Conrad Hawley injured his shoulder in November and has missed the season.

