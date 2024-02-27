BYU vs. Kansas basketball injury report and predictions, February 27: Latest on Dawson Baker and Kevin McCullar Jr.

The BYU Cougars go on the road to play the Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

BYU enters the game with a 19-8 record but isn't ranked. The Cougars are coming off an 84-74 road loss to Kansas State on Saturday. Kansas, meanwhile, is 21-6 and ranked seventh in the nation. The Jayhawks are coming off an 86-67 blowout win at home over Texas.

BYU vs. Kansas basketball injuries

The BYU Cougars and Kansas Jayhawks both have just one player on the injury report as both are relatively healthy.

Dawson Baker, BYU

Dawson Baker is out for the season with a foot injury.

Baker had season-ending surgery on a lingering injury to his foot in January, which was disappointing news to head coach Mark Pope.

"We're losing our best 3-point shooter, we're losing Dawson, we lose Fouss who has been a mainstay — and the guys still came out with a massive win against a team that is playing elite-level basketball," head coach Mark Pope said, via KSL. "Depth is important if you want to be a great team."

Before the injury, Baker was averaging 3.0 PPG and 1.5 assists per game in just four games for BYU after transferring from UCI.

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Kevin McCullar Jr. is out indefinitely due to a knee injury.

Following Kansas' blowout win over Texas, head coach Bill Self said he has concerns that McCullar Jr. won't return, but does hope he will be able to play again this season.

“My concern is will he play again this year,” Self said, via FOX4KC. "He played against OU and had, what, two days of a little bit of practice and then played. He wasn’t effective and it didn’t feel good at all... I’m hoping we get him back but it’s not anything that I’m thinking is gonna happen tomorrow or Monday.”

McCullar Jr. is averaging 19 PPG, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 23 games this season.

BYU vs. Kansas basketball predictions

BYU is a 6.5-point underdog on the road against Kansas with the over/under set at 155 points.

The Cougars have been playing well, but Kansas plays well at home and this should be a tough spot for BYU here. The Jayhawks are riding some momentum and will be able to cruise to a win here.

Prediction: Kansas to cover 6.5 points.