"Caitlin Clark is an economic stimulus": Iowa Guard's Ohio State matchup witnessed long line of fans outside Schottenstein Center

The draw of Caitlin Clark led to wild scenes inside and outside the Ohio State Buckeye's Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday. Fueled by the allure to witness the star, a record 18,660 fans turned out to see No. 18 Ohio State take down No. 2 Iowa 100-92 despite Clark scoring a season-high 45 points.

The enthusiasm is evident as fans began lining up well before the 10:30 a.m. door opening, an hour-and-a-half before the noon tipoff. And the win and the excitement touched off the postgame celebration that included a fan sending Clark to the floor.

Social media blazed with a viral video capturing the lengthy line outside the Schottenstein Center, awaiting entry to witness the game.

As the game drew a long line of fans, it also generated reactions on the social platform.

“Caitlin Clark is an economic stimulus,” one wrote.

“see i never understood why people think we hate wnba like no mf if you can hoop like caitlin you can hoop no one has ever disrespected clark lol,” another wrote.

“Caitlin Clark is filling arenas wherever she goes,” another tweeted.

“The @CaitlinClark22 affect!” a fan tweeted.

“Clark is good should be a good one,” one wrote.

“Imagine if the mens squad had a coach,” another commented.

“Tv?” a fan commented.

“Do they not have assigned seats?”, one person tweeted.

Caitlin Clark's injury after the Ohio State game

After Ohio State’s women’s basketball team’s overtime victory against Iowa, chaos ensued when a Buckeyes fan knocked down Iowa star Clark amid the court-storming celebrations.

Despite the collision, an Iowa spokesperson said that Clark was uninjured.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) got a career-high 33 points and 12 rebounds from Cotie McMahon to secure a hard-fought victory over Clark and Iowa (18-2, 7-1).

Next up, Ohio State takes on Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, with the action streaming live on Peacock.

