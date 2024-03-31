Caitlin Clark endorsement deals: Complete list of Iowa guard offers ft. Ice Cube's BIG3 and more

Caitlin Clark broke the internet a few days ago. She was offered a $5 million deal by Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball to play in the league in the 2024 season.

The deal is a testament to the point guard's marketability growth over the last few years. Clark has witnessed a significant boom in her NIL valuation lately, and her performance on the court has played a crucial role.

Caitlin Clark's endorsement deals

Panini America

Caitlin Clark secured a multi-year exclusive endorsement agreement with Panini America in March 2024. She became the first female athlete to sign an exclusive trading card and memorabilia contract with the company.

Gatorade

Clark inked an NIL deal with Gatorade in December 2023. The Iowa point guard became the second female collegiate basketball player to sign a NIL deal with the Pepsi-owned sports drink brand. The first was UConn guard Paige Bueckers.

State Farm

Caitlin Clark entered a long-term NIL deal with insurance firm State Farm in October 2023. She became the first college athlete and female athlete to sign with the company, joining a prestigious list of ambassadors including Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul.

Nike

Clark was among the five high school and college basketball athletes signed by Nike in October 2022. She joined Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Judea Watkins in inking a deal with the sportswear giant.

Other endorsement deals

Caitlin Clark also holds an endorsement with other brands in the United States.

Xfinity: This is the latest deal signed by Clark. She sealed a deal with the telecommunication company in March 2024.

Gainbridge: This is another recent deal inked by Clark after it was closed in March 2024. It marked the second insurance company on her portfolio

Buick: Sealed in early March 2023, Buick initiated the "See her Greatness" NIL campaign ahead of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, featuring Clark as the focal point.

Topps: She sealed a deal with the trading card collectible firm in July 2022

Clark has proven to be a highly marketable athlete at the collegiate level. Her marketability is expected to grow further as she transitions to the WNBA.

The BIG3 offer to Caitlin Clark

The BIG3 basketball league has reportedly extended an offer to Caitlin Clark to play in the 3-on-3 league next season. The deal is worth a reported $5 million and league founder, Ice Cube, confirms something is in the works with Clark.

“We intended the offer to remain private while Caitlin Clark plays for the championship,” Ice Cube wrote on X. “But I won’t deny what’s now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”

According to reports, the $5 million offer is guaranteed and would cover eight regular-season games, with the potential for two additional playoff games. Clark would maintain the flexibility to compete in the WNBA, which offers her a huge career advantage.