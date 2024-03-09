Caitlin Clark next game: How to watch Iowa vs Michigan game today?

Caitlin Clark has been the driving force for the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes once again this season. The superstar guard will now be hoping to lead her team past the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines in the semi-final of the Big Ten tournament.

The live broadcast of Iowa vs. Michigan will be on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also watch the conference tournament semi-final game on Sling.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

Iowa v Minnesota

Caitlin Clark's will be in action next on Saturday, March 9, when the Hawkeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What time is Iowa vs Michigan game today?

The Iowa vs Michigan Big Ten tournament semi-final is scheduled to commence at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT). Both teams will fight for a spot in the conference championship game.

In the other semifinal, No. 5 Nebraska will take on No. 8 Maryland, The winner of that matchup will face either Iowa or Michigan for the conference title.

Michigan finished the regular season with an 18-12 record (9-9 in conference). The Wolverines began the Big Ten conference tournament with a 76-57 win over Minnesota.

In the quarter-final, Michigan managed a 69-56 win over the No. 12 Indiana, to set up a crunch clash against Iowa.

Meanwhile, Iowa finished the regular season with a 26-4 record (15-3 in the conference). The Hawyekes opened their conference tournament with a win over Penn State on Friday.

Caitlin Clark stats vs Penn State

Clark produced another strong display against Penn State in the Big Ten quarterfinal matchup on Friday night. The Iowa guard racked up a game-high 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help the Hawkeyes to a comfortable 95-62 victory.

Expand Tweet

Clark made five of 19 field goals, two of 14 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws. She will hope to improve on her field goal numbers in the semifinal against Michigan on Saturday.