Caitlin Clark NIL deals: Taking a closer look at the long-term commitments of the lowa Hawkeyes star

Caitlin Clark is probably the biggest women's college basketball star in the country, alongside Angel Reese. And due to the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ruling allowing athletes to earn money from those three aspects, she is one of its highest earners as well.

As Clark prepares for another season of college basketball with the Iowa Hawkeyes, she has one eye on the 2024 WNBA draft. The earnings from her NIL deals are bound to increase as well.

She first partnered with the Vinyl Shop, which promoted a limited amount of her branded t-shirts. Since then, she has gone on to partner with quite a few brands, small and big. According to on3, Clark's NIL valuation is now $739,000.

While Caitlin Clark's biggest endorsement deal is thought to be the Nike deal, which other deals does she have with brands around the country?

Clark's biggest earners

The more Caitlin Clark becomes a household name, the bigger her future deals become. She has already been talked about by legends like Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry, which increases her reach.

The fact that she's even crossing sporting boundaries with John Cena whose 'you can't see me' wave she used against Louisville shouting her out, shows that the sky is the limit when it comes to her NIL deals.

In October 2022, she signed a major deal with Nike, alongside other recognizable student athletes like Bronny James.

She has quite a few major deals including one with Hy-Vee, a major supermarket chain that counts among its brand ambassadors, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Patrick Mahomes.

She also partnered with Shoot-A-Way, a major basketball shooting machine company, Bose, the audio equipment company, Buick Automotive and Goldman Sachs.

Caitlin Clark's social media empire and other endorsements

Social media is the currency most celebrities, sporting and otherwise, use to cash in on their fame.

Some athletes like Caitlin Clark get paid a certain amount per post on different social media platforms due to their immense reach. Clark currently has 721,000 followers on Instagram and 155,000 on Twitter.

Her following increased exponentially, especially after the Elite Eight game against Louisville. She managed to score 41.0 points, along with 12.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds. The moment she drained her sixth 3-pointer and used the 'you can't see me' gesture, Caitlin Clark became a superstar.

The game that featured Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes versus Angel Reese's LSU Tigers garnered 9.9 million viewers. That makes it the most watched women's basketball game of all time.

Clark and Reese seem to have the star power to attract audiences, which will only attract more endorsements. Apart from the major brands, Clark has partnered with smaller brands including; H&R Block and Topps.

Although she is one of the highest NIL deal earners, she still trails the Cavinder twins who sit top of women's basketball earning $1.6 million a year.

Overall, she still sits way behind top earner Bronny James in terms of NIL deal value. His valuation stands at a mind-boggling $7.5 million.

