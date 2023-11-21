Caitlin Clark's boyfriend has a hilarious reaction to Drake Bulldogs' defense on Sunday - "Imagine leaving her when she has the ball"

With Caitlin Clark's leadership, the Iowa women's basketball team extended its strong start to the 2023-24 season with a 113-90 win over Drake, improving to 5-1. The team obviously has its eyes on the national title this season after losing out in the final to LSU last season.

The fifth-ranked Hawkeyes were guided by All-American guard Caitlin Clark, who had a remarkable performance, scoring 35 points, providing 10 assists, securing six rebounds and recording seven steals. It's evident she has resumed where she left off last season.

While the game against Drake went well for Clark, her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, was taken aback by a decision made by a Drake player while guarding her. McCaffery, who also played basketball at Iowa, found the player’s move hilarious,

The Drake player opted to leave Clark wide open at the top of the key while assisting in guarding another player. Posting the video on his Instagram story, McCaffrey expressed his reaction to the move:

"Imagine leaving her when she has the ball 😂"

Instagram Story

Caitlin Clark's draft projection ahead of 2024

After the conclusion of this season, Caitlin Clark will be eligible to enter the 2024 WNBA draft. Alternatively, she has the option to return for a fifth year at Iowa. She gained an extra year of eligibility after losing part of her 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caitlin Clark was the Player of the Year last season and is considered the favorite to win the award again this season. This presents her as one of the most sought-after picks in the 2024 WNBA draft.

However, it's not certain she will enter the 2024 draft. Despite numerous accolades, she hasn't won a college basketball national title. If she misses out on the championship this season, there is speculation that she may decide to return for another year.

“I’m going to go based off of my gut,” Clark told The Athletic. “At the end of the day, that’s the biggest thing that I think I should trust. … I’m going to know when I need to know, if I want to stay or if I want to go.”

Nonetheless, she is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft according to many mock drafts. Last season, she led the nation in 3-pointers with 140 and topped the charts in assists average with 8.6. She is an eye-catching prospect for WNBA franchises.