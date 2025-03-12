California vs Stanford basketball Injury report and predictions, March 12: Latest on Joshua Ola-Joseph, BJ Omot, and more

The No. 7-ranked Stanford Cardinal (19-12) will take on the No. 15-ranked California Golden Bears (14-18) in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Stanford earned a bye through the first round and will face the Golden Bears after they unexpectedly defeated Virginia Tech in the first round.

Heading into this game, the injury report will play a factor. Neither team is at full strength, and as a result, how each team overcomes its injuries will affect the results.

California vs Stanford injuries

Joshua Ola-Joseph, California

Joshua Ola-Jospeh transferred to California from Minnesota this season and was an effective player, averaging 7.2 points per game. However, he went down with an undisclosed injury in mid-February and has not returned to the lineup. He is listed as questionable for California vs Stanford with that same injury.

Devin Curtis, California

Devin Curtis has been out of the Golden Bears lineup since mid-January when he went down with an undisclosed injury. He has not returned since but has been upgraded to questionable for California vs Stanford.

BJ Omot, California

BJ Omot transferred to California this season and was expected to have a positive impact on the team's offense. However, he was injured after four games and has not returned. He is still listed as out for Wednesday's game with an undisclosed injury.

Derin Saran, Stanford

Derin Saran was not a player who got a lot of playing time before his injury. However, his absence has hurt the team's depth. He only appeared in five games this season before going down with a lower-body injury. He is listed as questionable to play against California on Wednesday.

California vs Stanford prediction

California vs Stanford is not expected to be one of the closest matchups in the ACC Tournament.

While California impressed fans by defeating Virginia Tech in the first round, the Golden Bears were not playing well heading into the tournament. They had lost seven of their last eight games, including a 66-61 loss to Stanford on February 22nd.

Conversely, while Stanford lost its final two games of the regular season, it had won three games in a row before that. The Cardinals have been a more consistent team this season, and as a result, we predict that they will defeat California on Wednesday.

Prediction: Stanford 71, California, 63

