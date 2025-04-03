Cam Heide transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Purdue forward ft. Minnesota

Purdue forward Cam Heide has entered the transfer portal. A two-year player at Purdue, Heide was mostly a reserve forward. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and is a career 41% 3-point shooter.

With two remaining seasons of eligibility, Heide could realistically seek a bigger role at his next school. Here are five possibilities for that landing spot.

Top 5 potential Cam Heide portal landing spots

Greg Gard and Wisconsin could benefit from Heide's services in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Iowa

New coach Ben McCollum will need to fit together a roster. Iowa is a school that recruited Heide fairly extensively out of high school. He could stay in the Big Ten but get a fresh start at Iowa. Given the exodus of former players after coach Fran McCaffery's departure, Iowa is a fresh opportunity for Heide to see increased playing time and productivity.

4. Marquette

The Golden Eagles are another team that recruited Heide out of high school. Shaka Smart's team won't return any forwards averaging more than 7.4 points per game. If Heide prefers an established program to a team completely rebuilding the roster, Marquette could be a plausible landing spot for Heide.

3. Creighton

Along the same lines, Creighton was another school that attempted to recruit Heide out of high school. The Blue Jays are coming off a 25-win season and will need to restock somewhat. However, the top returning forward on Creighton's squad averaged 7.8 points per game. Heide might get more playing time while still staying with a squad that could make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

2. Wisconsin

The Badgers are another Big Ten school that recruited Heide extensively out of high school. Steven Crowl and Carter Gilmore were both seniors and were two of the top three forwards in the UW rotation. Wisconsin has a vacancy in its rotation and a proven perimeter shooter like Heide is an impressive bonus. Wisconsin might also get a rebounding improvement from Heide.

1. Minnesota

The in-state school could be the best choice. Heide is from Minnesota, was recruited by the Gophers out of high school, and there's a massive vacancy. Minnesota returns one forward who averaged more than 1.4 points per game last season. The most obvious jump then is the home-state one. Heide could see tons of clocks, be a local hero, and the Gophers would benefit.

The only real downside is the unlikelihood of a deep NCAA run in Minnesota's immediate future. But for a player looking to upgrade his hoops experience, UM could be the winner.

What do you think of Heide's portal possibilities? Share your take below in the comments section!

