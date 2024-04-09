Cam Spencer NBA Draft projections: Top 5 landing spots for UConn guard ft. Denver Nuggets

Cam Spencer and the UConn Huskies won the NCAA Championship on Monday after defeating Purdue 75-60. Spencer is a fifth-year senior at Connecticut and averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The guard spent his first three seasons with Loyola Maryland Greyhounds, where he averaged 12.6 PPG, 3 RPG and 3.1 APG. He then moved to Rutgers Scarlet Knights and played just one season, averaging 13.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG.

Just before the start of the 2023-24 season, Spencer spoke with college basketball insider Andy Katz, on why he chose UConn.

“It was a great fit from the first call, we spoke early. It’s really a bunch of good guys who are well-coached and just all about the team. Very unselfish, all about winning and I think I fit right in,” Spencer said to Katz.

“I’m here to do whatever it takes to help the team win on both ends of the floor," he added. "Really just happy with the coaches and all the guys on the team so far."

Cam Spencer has achieved everything that he had hoped for and will now be moving to the NBA. He is predicted to be a No. 58 pick according to the 2024 ESPN mock draft and a No. 56 pick by Bleacher Report.

Top five NBA landing spots for Cam Spencer

#1 Dallas Mavericks

Per ESPN's projection, the Mavericks have the No. 58 pick. Dallas has a healthy mix of young players along with veterans. Going by what Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are for the Mavericks, it will be a perfect spot for the young guard to learn from them while also growing in his own right.

Dallas' bench can be a little unreliable sometimes and Cam Spencer can strengthen the roster and carry the team till the final buzzer.

#2 Denver Nuggets

No. 56 pick is for the Denver Nuggets and this will be another incredible team for Cam Spencer to exhibit his shooting skills. Point guard Jamal Murray missed 23 games this season due to leg injuries, while Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. have been inconsistent this season.

While the Nuggets managed to clinch No. 1 seed this year, it is still evident that they rely on big man Nikola Jokić for their wins. The center has been the most consistent player in the roster and adding Cam Spencer to the mix strengthens the bench.

#3 Golden State Warriors

The rumors surrounding Klay Thompson's future with Dubnation have been getting louder despite the guard's uptick in performances towards the end of the season. With free agency looming in July, there hasn't been any talks of contract extension from the Warriors front office.

In this case, bringing in Cam Spencer seems like a good option for the Dubs. Draymond Green is increasingly unreliable (sometimes) and Stephen Curry is the only player holding the Warriors' performance together. Spencer can fit right in alongside other young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody as the GSW build a roster around Curry.

#4 San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are at a rebuilding stage as they try to find pieces that will work around their star big man, Victor Wembanyama. Cam Spencer has shown himself to be a 'team-first' person, and San Antonio desperately needs someone like him, considering all the sabotage we have seen from Wemby's teammates.

Coach Gregg Popovich is also well known for nurturing young talents, having seen the rise of Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. Having coached the Spurs for 28 years and with five championships in his resume, working under Popovich would help Spencer hone his skills immensely.

#5 Miami Heat

The Heat has a history of always choking in the post-season and has also been hit by a wave of injuries this year. The starting five can usually deliver a good performance, but can be inconsistent.

Miami bought in Terry Rozier during the mid-season trade early this year and while he has been great, there have been injury scares. This calls for a reliable role player for the team and Cam Spencer easily fits in with his impressive ball-screen skills with his pull-up, floater and passing.

Miami Heat are yet to win a championship since the LeBron James era and can use any help they get.

Where do you think Cam Spencer will best fit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.