Cam Whitmore draft projection: Is the Villanova forward a top five pick in the 2023 NBA Draft?

Villanova’s Cam Whitmore is making a name for himself in the 2023 NBA draft class. The freshman forward has been turning heads with his explosive athleticism, his versatile skill set, and his knack for scoring.

He is projected to be a top-10 pick, but he could rise even higher with a strong showing in the pre-draft workouts. Teams like the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz could use a player like Whitmore, who can play and guard multiple positions and create offense for himself and others.

Whitmore’s strengths are his physical attributes and his offensive upside. He is a 6-foot-7 wing who can handle the ball, attack the rim and shoot from the outside. He is also a dynamic athlete who can outrun, outjump, and outmuscle his opponents.

Whitmore’s areas of improvement are his shooting efficiency and his basketball IQ. He made only 34.3% of his three-pointers at Villanova. He also had issues with turnovers and fouls at times. But before the NBA draft, Whitmore is confident in his skills and abilities. Following his pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers, he said:

"I love basketball. The dream is here. Now it is up to me to put my head down and keep working — this is just the beginning."

Cam Whitmore's potential landing spots in the NBA draft 2023

Cam Whitmore of the Villanova Wildcats dunks the ball: Georgetown v Villanova

The Rockets had their eye on Whitmore during the NBA Combine and arranged a meeting with him. Whitmore said he could see himself fitting in well with Houston's young and dynamic backcourt duo of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

"They’re both athletic guards who can score at will and create for others...I think it's a great opportunity to play with some talented guys who can do it all on both ends of the floor."

The Rockets already have several building blocks for their future, and adding Whitmore would be a solid addition to their core.

Whitmore also fits the bill for Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge’s vision of a taller and longer roster that can play positionless basketball. The 6-foot-7 wing has a 7-foot-3-inch wingspan that gives him versatility on defense.

Cam Whitmore just wrapped up his private workout with the Pacers.



Whitmore said his next workout will be with the Jazz.



Whitmore compared his game to Miles Bridges, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards.

He can guard multiple positions and disrupt passing lanes. On offense, he can create his own shot with his size, strength and elite athleticism. He can also run the floor and finish with authority. The Jazz would love to have Whitmore at No. 9, but he might not be available by then.

