Can Georgia make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Bulldogs' NCAA Tournament odds

With two games left in the regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs find themselves in an uncomfortable position in the SEC as they seek to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

Ad

The Bulldogs (18-11, 6-10 SEC) are 11th in the league, even after a two-game surge that includes an upset over then-No. 3 Florida.

Georgia was 12-1 in nonconference play as 2024 ended and was ranked No. 23 in early January, but they have struggled in the nation's top conference this season.

Will the Georgia Bulldogs make the NCAA tournament?

The Bulldogs' 83-67 win over Texas on Saturday was their first SEC away victory this season. If Georgia can win its next two games – at South Carolina (12-17, 2-14) on Tuesday and against Vanderbilt (20-9, 8-8) on Saturday, it will reach the 20-win mark. A win or two in the SEC Tournament, which begins on March 12, would help their resume.

Ad

Trending

The Bulldogs' chances were boosted after that victory over Texas as the win was a “Quad One” win.

Georgia: NCAA Tournament history

The Georgia Bulldogs have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament for 10 years, with their last appearance coming in 2015.

They have 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, and their best run was getting to the 1983 Final Four, where they lost to eventual champion NC State. They have made four appearances in the round of 32, two in the Sweet 16 and one in the Elite Eight.

Ad

Georgia Bulldogs: March Madness odds

The Bulldogs' chances in the March Madness are low, with Covers giving them a +15,000 chance of winning the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Bulldogs: Strengths

Georgia went 20-17 last season and still missed the NCAA Tournament. This season's team has three wins over ranked foes, beating then-No. 22 St. John's, then-No. 6 Kentucky and then-No. 3 Florida. Georgia is 3-11 against ranked teams.

Ad

In Asa Newell, the Bulldogs have a player averaging 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 55.0% this season.

Georgia Bulldogs weakness

Mike White's biggest issue has been the team's inability to win road games, with only two wins (at Georgia Tech and at Texas).

Bulldogs’ quadrant records

The Georgia Bulldogs have won four of their 11 games in Quad 1, are 3-3 in Quad 2, 3-3 in Quad 3 and 8-8 in Quad 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here