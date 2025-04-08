"Can we get Charles Barkley completely off tv": Fans troll NBA legend for criticizing Florida's Walter Clayton Jr usage in NCAA title game

College basketball fans trolled NBA legend and basketball analyst Charles Barkley after he criticized the usage rate of Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. in the NCAA men's basketball national championship game against Houston on Monday at the Alamodome.

Barkley was critical of how Florida was using Clayton in pick-and-roll plays, as those weren't effective against Houston, who kept the guard off his comfort zone with a man bodying him up, forcing him to take hurried triples in the first half.

Fans didn't like the way Barkley was hurling some critiques on Clayton and some wrote on social media, asking the network to put him out of commission with his incoherent takes.

"Can we get Charles Barkley just completely off tv or to stop talking about sports in general hes the worst + has freezing cold takes i want to boo him every time he speaks," a college basketball fan wrote on X.

Other fans make fun of Barkley mispronouncing the term pick and roll. They seem to hear the words "pickle roll."

"Why does Charles Barkley keep talking about a pickle roll? I'm not sure what that is but I'd love me some pickle roll. #MarchMadness2025 #NCAAChampionship," a social media follower pointed out.

"Charles Barkley just said the same thing i said. Pick and roll making Clayton useless because they doubling him out of it," another fan said.

"Charles Barkley really doesn’t like the pick and roll," a user added.

"Charles Barkley talk about 5 things in 1 topic dude be all over the place 😂," a college hoops enthusiast noted.

“'They’re good double teams and bad double teams' - Charles Barkley," one fan pointed out.

"Bahd Durby Team - Charles Barkley," a user remarked .

Others criticize how Barkley looked on television.

"Charles Barkley look like a fat milk dud. #NCAAChampionship," one fan said.

"Please add me to the petition to get Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith off these college games. Stay in our lane. #MarchMadness2025," a college hoops diehard said.

Clayton was held scoreless in the first 20 minutes of action, but Florida was still within striking distance, down by three at the half to Houston 31-28. The 6-foot-3 senior misfired on his four attempts from the 3-point line but had two rebounds and five assists in 17 minutes playing time for the Gators.

Houston, Florida in a dogfight for the national title

Houston and Florida were in a nip-and-tuck affair for the national title with both teams trying to outclass each other. At the break. Houston was on top 31-28 as Clayton was held scoreless.

The Cougars' defense forced the Gators to nine turnovers, but they struggled to score points. The Kelvin Sampson-coached team led by as many as 11 in the second half, but Todd Golden's squad rallied to tie the game at 48 after Walter Clayton Jr scored on a 3-point play.

Houston Cougars seek to win their first title in history while Florida looks to secure their third title and first since 2007, as the team won back-to-back titles under Billy Donovan.

