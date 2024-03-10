Can JuJu Watkins break Caitlin Clark's scoring records? Exploring USC guard's potential chances of breaking NCAA record

USC Trojans Juju Watkins is the biggest prospect in women’s college basketball since Caitlin Clark. The USC point guard has taken the CB world by storm with her brilliant performances, leading the Trojans to significant wins.

Her brilliant season as a freshman has fans and the media comparing Watkins to Clark. It has led to enthusiasts wondering if the USC prospect can break the scoring record of the Iowa star.

Can Juju Watkins break Caitlin Clark's scoring records?

Juju Watkins is a player who will score several points in CB in the coming years before moving to the professional stage. She does have a good chance of breaking Caitlin Clark's record.

Watkins has had a fantastic freshman season at USC, scoring 801 points in 29 games with an average of 27.6 points per game. She will also be involved in the postseason for the Trojans in the Pac-12 and the NCAA tournaments in a few weeks.

Watkins' freshman stats are better than Clark's in the 2020-21 season. Clark recorded 799 points in 30 games with an average of 26.6 ppg. However, steady improvement in subsequent seasons aided her in breaking several scoring records.

Watkins can surpass Clark and break her NCAA Division I scoring record in CB if she is consistent for the next three college basketball seasons. Many fans hope to see this.

Is Juju Watkins as good as Caitlin Clark?

No college basketball player is on Caitlin Clark's level at the moment. Nonetheless, Juju Watkins is not far off the Iowa star.

Recently, Watkins had the chance to but did not criticize the Iowa point guard following a 51-point against Stanford. A broadcaster attempted to disrespect Clark in an interview after the brilliant performance.

“Caitlin Clark who?” the broadcaster asked.

However, Watkins extinguished the fire by expressing utmost respect for Clark.

“Ah nah don't do that. Don't do that. Much respect there,” Watkins said.

Watkins has several years ahead of her, and many expect to see her shine. Let's wait and see how things turn out for her.