Can JuJu Watkins dunk? Exploring USC guard's aerial prowess

In her freshman season, JuJu Watkins has already established herself among the best women's college basketball players in a startling showing for the USC Trojans.

A stellar high school career at Sierra Canyon School saw her become the number one recruit in her class, en route to multiple accolades and honors, including National Player of the Year, while leading the Under -17 US team to a goal medal, earning World Cup MVP in the process.

At USC, she has taken that success to new heights. With averages of 27.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, to go along with defensive excellence at 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocks, Watkins is among the most complete players in the game today.

Her arrival saw USC jump from the sixth seed to the second seed. Further, their record improved from 21-9 to 27-5 at the end of the Pac-12 tournament, which they won after coming in second place last year.

JuJu Watkins in action against Ohio State

For her individual excellence, she was named to the All-Pac-12 Team, while earning Freshman of the Year honors as well as a spot on the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

A phenomenal scorer with strong defensive instincts and output, JuJu is already among the best players at the collegiate level. But people are now wondering, can JuJu Watkins dunk the ball?

Can JuJu Watkins dunk the ball?

Not only is JuJu Watkins cementing one of the best first years in women's college basketball history, but has also shown incredible feats of athleticism with her ability to dunk the ball.

In fact, as a high schooler, Watkins was already soaring through the skies at Sierra Canyon. While she is yet to dunk in college basketball, it feels like an inevitability that she joins the nine women before her.

Georgeann Wells (West Virginia), Charlotte Smith (North Carolina), Michelle Snow (Tennessee), Sancho Lyttle (Houston), Sylvia Fowles (LSU), Candace Parker (Tennessee), Brittney Griner (Baylor), and Francesca Bellbi (Stanford) had all made their mark with a dunk in the NCAA.

This season, Ashlyn Watkins of South Carolina joined the party, becoming the first player in the program's history to make a dunk. While JuJu hasn't joined the other Watkins yet, her inclusion feels imminent given her highlight reel at Sierra Canyon.

In one season, Watkins has revitalized a legendary program that had gone through a rough stretch for most of the 21st century. With USC moving on to the NCAA Division I tournament, how far can JuJu Watkins carry her squad?