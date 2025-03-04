Can Nebraska make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Cornhuskers' NCAA Tournament odds

While Nebraska has not sealed its spot in the NCAA Tournament, it is still in a position to make it to the tournament.

According to experts' forecasts, the Cornhuskers have a good chance of making it to March Madness as one of the last four teams. However, they are currently on a three-game losing streak, which has greatly affected their odds and has now put their season on the line.

Saturday’s 67-65 loss to Minnesota had a big impact on Nebraska’s Big Ten Tournament chances, which means it could miss the entirety of March Madness.

However, wins over Ohio State and Iowa in their last two regular season games will secure their spot in the conference tournament, but the Cornhuskers will need a good showing in the Big Ten tournament to improve their chances of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska March Madness odds

TeamRankings.com has Nebraska at a 47.1% chance of reaching the NCAA Tournament, 0.2% of making the Final Four, and a 0% chance of winning it.

The Huskers have +35000 odds to win the national championship.

Could Nebraska make the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

Yes, they still have a good chance of making it but will need to produce wins in their last two regular season games.

However, according to JBR Bracketology, the Cornhuskers have other pathways to the NCAA Tournament.

Currently 7-11 in its conference, Nebraska needs to go 9-11 for a spot in the tournament. They could also win one and lose the other in their final two games but will have to win two in the Big Ten Tournament.

Finally, Fred Hoiberg’s team could secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big Ten Tournament.

Nebraska NCAA Tournament history

Nebraska has reached the NCAA Tournament seven times in program history, with five of those appearances coming between 1991 and 1998.

Overall, the Huskers have made 27 postseason appearances. Their most recent postseason run came in the 2023-24 season when they returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013-14.

Nebraska’s Strengths

Earlier in the season, defense looked like one of Nebraska’s biggest strengths, but lately, they have struggled on that end.

Right now, they do not have a standout strength, but their resilience has improved. In recent games, they have kept it close, losing by just two and three points, respectively.

Nebraska’s Weaknesses

The Huskers' defense often collapses in the paint, leaving opponents with too many open shots from the perimeter.

They rank 217th in blocks, averaging 3.0 per game, and 126th in rebounds, with an average of 7.3 per game.

Nebraska quadrant records

The Huskers have won just two of eight games in quad 1. They have a record of 5-1 in quad 2, 4-5 in quad 3 and have won all six games in quad 4.

