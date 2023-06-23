The 2023 NBA draft was a night of dreams come true for those who heard their names called and heartbreak for the undrafted players. But this year, the stakes were even higher.

With only 58 selections available (two less than usual due to tampering penalties for the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls), two more players had to face the harsh reality of going undrafted.

This is not the end of the road for these players, as there are still options for them to pursue their dreams. One of them is to return to college if they have any eligibility left, thanks to new rules that allow them to do so.

Another is to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent. Teams can offer them different types of contracts, such as two-way deals or exhibit-10 deals, that give them a chance to showcase their skills in the Summer League and the G-League. It might not be the ideal path, but it’s still a path that can lead to the NBA.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Heat have had 7 undrafted players play this postseason.



The NBA has seen many undrafted players who defied the odds and made a name for themselves in the league. Fred VanVleet stands out as one of the best. The Raptors guard went from being overlooked in the 2016 draft to becoming a key piece of Toronto’s championship run in 2019.

Another who made waves last season is Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers, as the rookie guard signed a two-way deal with the team after going undrafted in 2021. He quickly earned the trust of his teammates and coaches with his hustle and shooting. Reaves is now expected to land a $100 million deal in restricted free agency this offseason.

NCAA gives players a second chance to return to school if they were not selected in the NBA Draft

The NCAA has given college basketball players a second chance to return to school if they go undrafted. But they have to meet some conditions first. They must have attended the NBA combine and kept their college eligibility intact, among other things.

These are the three conditions:

They have to attend the NBA combine

They have to get an evaluation from the Undergraduate Advisory Committee

They have to inform their athletics director by the Monday after the draft

This is a big shift from the previous rules, which required players to withdraw from the draft before it even began if they wanted to keep their college eligibility.

