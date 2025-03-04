Can Villanova make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Wildcats' NCAA Tournament odds

The unranked Villanova Wildcats' hopes of making it into the national tournament are getting slimmer by the day, with one week left in the 2024-2025 regular season. They are currently in the middle of the pack of the Big East standings in sixth place out of 11 teams.

Fortunately for the Villanova faithful, the Wildcats are on a three-game winning streak after an abysmal seven-game losing skid. They've racked up victories against conference opposition, highlighted by a big 81-66 triumph over the No. 20-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles.

There is only one game left in the regular-season schedule for the Wildcats, where their focus will shift to the postseason shortly after.

Will Villanova make the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

No, they most likely won't, given that they are deep into the latter end of the overall NCAA men's basketball rankings. The Kyle Neptune-coached team is currently listed at No. 51 overall across all of the conferences with a Big East record of 11-8 and 18-12 overall.

The Wildcats have one more game left in their regular season against the fellow nationally unranked Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday, March 4, at the Capital One Arena, where a win wouldn't salvage their national tournament hopes. They will most likely turn their attention to the Big East postseason tournament.

Villanova NCAA Tournament history

The Villanova Wildcats have won three national championships, two of which came in the 2010s. They've been to the national title game four times in program history, seven times just in the Final Four, with 39 total national tournament appearances.

They are considered to be one of the powerhouse schools of the Big East, amassing eight conference tournament titles and 14 conference regular-season championships.

Villanova has not appeared in the national tournament since 2022, as it is currently on a three-year drought.

Villanova March Madness odds

The Wildcats currently have 150-1 odds to make the NCAA Final Four and 1000-1 odds to win the national championship. They were written off from making the national tournament on Feb. 28, even after they won against the Seton Hall Pirates prior, 59-54.

Villanova Strengths

Villanova is on track to finish this year with a better record than last season, which can be attributed to its strong guard play, highlighted by a standout swingman. Forward Eric Dixon leads the squad with 23.6 points per game, followed by four guards right after.

The team is shooting a respectable 46.6% overall from the field, 40.3% from beyond the 3-point arc. It is also shooting a great 81.5% from the charity stripe as a whole.

Villanova Weaknesses

A couple of the Wildcats' weaknesses fall into their subpar production from the rebounding and assists category. Senior Wooga Poplar is leading the team with just 6.8 boards per contest, which is a significant chunk of their overall 34.1 average.

Villanova is also only producing 12.9 dimes collectively this season, something it will need to work on in the offseason.

Villanova quadrant records

The Wildcats won two out of eight games in Quad 1. Moving into Quad 2 and 3, they got winning records of 4-3 and 6-2, respectively. Currently in Quad 4, they possess a 6-1 standing.

