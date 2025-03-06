Can Xavier make March Madness 2025? Breaking down Musketeers' NCAA Tournament odds

Xavier has a very good chance of making the 2025 NCAA Tournament because of its current hot streak, but nothing is guaranteed. On Wednesday, Xavier recorded a 91-78 win at Butler, which was their sixth straight victory and their seventh win in eight.

Even more impressive, during this run, they managed to beat a top team like Creighton, showing they can compete against strong opponents. Xavier’s overall record is now 20-10 and they are 12-7 in the Big East, putting them fifth in the conference with one game left in the regular season (vs. Providence).

Xavier March Madness odds

According to the odds, Xavier is -115 to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament, 100-1 to reach the Final Four, and 500-1 to win the national championship. TeamRankings.com gives Xavier a 75.6% chance of making it to the NCAA Tournament.

Could Xavier make the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

While it looks likely that Xavier will make the tournament, they still need to win their last regular-season game against Providence. To really improve their chances, they will also need to win against a highly-ranked team during the Big East Tournament.

Xavier NCAA Tournament history

Xavier has a long history in the NCAA Tournament, having made 29 appearances, including 16 times in the 18 tournaments between 2001 and 2018. Their last appearance was in 2023, after a five-year absence and that year, they made it to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to Texas.

Xavier strengths

Xavier’s strengths include their ability to consistently beat lower-ranked teams and their strong offensive play near the rim. They also often start games quickly, which helps them build halftime leads.

Xavier weaknesses

The Musketeers have some weaknesses, especially on defense. They struggle to defend the perimeter, as shown by their games against Creighton, Georgetown, and Villanova, where they allowed those teams to shoot 50.8% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range.

Their coach has also pointed out problems with defensive rebounding, saying the team needs to play with more intensity and focus.

Xavier quadrant records

When it comes to their performance against different levels of competition, Xavier has had a tough time against top-tier teams, with a 1-9 record in quad 1 games. However, they have been very strong against lower-ranked opponents, with an 8-1 record in quadrant 2, 4-0 in quadrant 3, and 7-0 in quadrant 4.

