Candace Parker Tennessee: Did the ex-Vols guard win a national championship?

Candace Parker has been one of the best college basketball players. She has done basically every single thing an individual talent could do by winning awards and putting up incredible numbers throughout her three-year collegiate career with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

Did Candace Parker win a national championship with the Tennessee Volunteers?

Yes, Candace Parker has won two national championships in her three college basketball seasons. She was part of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, winning the 2006–07 and 2007–08 national championships as the best player for both teams.

Throughout her career, Parker was dominant, as she averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.5 blocks throughout her 110 collegiate games.

In each of those two championship seasons, she was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player as well as the 2006–07 SEC Player of the Year and the 2007–08 AP Player of the Year.

There is a reason why she is considered in the pantheon of the best women's college basketball players of all time.

Is Candace Parker the best women's college basketball player of all time?

While this is a subjective list, meaning there is no incorrect answer, it is difficult to place Candace Parker as the queen of women's college basketball. She has to be in the conversation but some incredible players have similar resumes.

Other names worth considering are Cheryl Miller, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Lynette Woodard, Sheryl Swoopes and Sabrina Ionescu. It all comes down to what a person values, as statistics, championships, and other factors can make or break an exceedingly difficult sports debate.

Another recent mention could be Caitlin Clark, who holds the NCAA all-time scoring record. However, despite having made two final appearances, she doesn't have a championship to her name.

Whether you want to consider Candace Parker the greatest women's college basketball player in history, she definitely deserves to be in the conversation for what she was able to do with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.