Chad Baker-Mazara injury: NCAAB analyst provides crucial update on Auburn star's availability vs. Alabama

Chad Baker-Mazara went scoreless against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The guard suffered an upper-body injury in the game and mustered 28 minutes on the court.

However, there's some good news for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl told college football analyst Jeff Goodman that Baker-Mazara is likely to play in today's game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, he'll likely come off the bench.

This news will be music to the ears of Auburn Tigers fans, as they're up against the second-ranked team in the nation.

How important is Chad Baker-Mazara's injury to Auburn?

Chad Baker-Mazara is an important component of the Auburn Tigers system. Baker-Mazara is an asset on both sides of the ball, and his presence is felt beyond the stat sheet.

Take, for instance, the Tigers' most recent game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Baker-Mazara was clearly hobbled, and he missed all six of his field goal attempts. However, he still led his team in assists (four) and added two steals and two rebounds for good measure.

Baker-Mazara is 6-foot-7 and his ability to play guard and forward opens up the game for his teammates. Furthermore, his reliability as a free-throw shooter keeps opponents honest anytime he drives to the bucket.

Baker-Mazara is Auburn's second-highest scorer in the 2024/25 season and their highest-scoring guard. He also leads the team in steals and free-throw percentage heading into the Alabama Crimson Tide game.

Chad Baker-Mazara is a vital part of his team's game plan, and his presence should give the Tigers a higher chance of winning against the Crimson Tide. Players such as Baker-Mazara are rare at the collegiate level and could provide a nightmare matchup in this top-of-the-rankings clash.

Hence, expect Chad Baker-Mazara to play his part in the game, whether he starts or comes off the bench. The Tigers will likely get him to attack the basket in select situations while he dictates the offense's tempo alongside Johni Broome.

The game's flow will determine how many minutes he spends on the court. If the Tigers pick up a significant lead, expect the team to rest Baker-Mazara for significant portions of the matchup. However, if they're behind early, Baker-Mazara might be up for additional minutes to keep the game competitive.

