Chad Baker-Mazara transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Auburn guard feat. Gonzaga

Auburn star Chad Baker-Mazara is searching for a new school for his final season of college eligibility. The guard shared the news on X on Thursday.
"First I wanna thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to do what I love but I wanna thank my teammates, coaching staff and the Auburn Family for the incredible support for this past two years! With this been said I would be entering the transfer portal. Gracias Auburn!🔟🫶🏾," Baker-Mazara's transfer announcement read.
Baker-Mazara spent the past two seasons at Auburn after previous stints at Duquesne and San Diego State. He began his college career at Northwest Florida State College and has eligibility remaining due to an NCAA ruling that offers extra eligibility to former JUCO players.
This season, Baker-Mazara appeared in every game for the Tigers, making 34 starts. He led the team in steals, with 1.2 per game, and his 12.3 average points were a team second-best. He added 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Baker-Mazara is a wing with a solid skill set on both sides of the ball. Here's where he could end up next season.
#1. Gonzaga Bulldogs
The Zags could offer the perfect fit for Baker-Mazara. The team will be in need of new guards ahead of next season, as all three of its top guards are out of eligibility. Gonzaga has a wing in Dusty Stromer and picked up another in the transfer portal in Jalen Warley, but neither puts up stats like Baker-Mazara.
Picking up Warley proves that the Bulldogs are seeking a star wing. Warley averages 6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg and 2.9 apg over the course of his college career and could develop his game as a backup for Baker-Mazara.
Baker-Mazara could offer Gonzaga a two-way wing with proven success at a top program. He could help alleviate the Bulldogs' guard shortage and be the solid wing the squad seeks.
#2. Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State is in need of some serious guard reinforcements. Top guard Jaden Akins is out of eligibility, Tre Holloman is transferring, and Jase Richardson is expected to be a 2025 NBA Draft pick.
The Spartans were a guard-heavy squad this past season as they made a March Madness run to the Elite Eight. Now, they're without a star guard. Baker-Mazara could be a promising pickup.
Baker-Mazara could offer Michigan State a strong shooter capable of playing multiple positions. His experience at a top program could make him a good addition to the Spartans as they look to continue being postseason contenders.
#3. North Carolina Tar Heels
The Tar Heels are in the midst of a rebuild, having lost three of their four top guards. RJ Davis is out of eligibility, and Ian Jackson and Seth Trimble are transferring. North Carolina also lost 6-foot-7 guard Cade Tyson to the transfer portal.
Hubert Davis has done well at recruiting guard help so far this offseason, signing West Virginia's Jonathan Powell and Colorado State's Kyan Evans. However, this UNC squad still lacks a sizable, two-way wing.
Baker-Mazara could be a nice fit. North Carolina's lack of sizable guards has been an issue in the past, and the team's defensive shortcomings were also a struggle this past season. Baker-Mazara could aid in both areas.
#4. Florida Gators
It would feel like a full-circle moment for Baker-Mazara to end up at the school that ended Auburn's March Madness run this season. The Tigers were knocked out by the Gators in the Final Four, and if the Gators want to remain a top contender next year, they will need some guard help.
Florida's top three scoring guards, Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard, are all out of eligibility. In their absence, Baker-Mazara could provide the Gators with a sizable, athletic guard able to serve as a two-way force.
Whether or not Baker-Mazara would want to make the transition from one top SEC program to another is unclear. He may be in search of new competition, but he could be a valuable asset for the Gators.
#5. Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee is in a similar spot to Florida, with the squad's three top guards all having exhausted their eligibility. The Vols are losing a strong stealer in Zakai Zeigler, something Baker-Mazara could make up for.
Without Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, and Jordan Gainey, Tennessee will be without a double-digit scorer. Baker-Mazara can give the squad a strong scorer with proven leadership ability and success.
However, the same issue emerges as with Florida. Baker-Mazara may not want to remain in the SEC, but if he does, he could be a good fit at Tennessee.
