ChatGPT predicts the Men's March Madness 2025 winner: Bold picks and surprises

Anything can happen in March. Each season, the NCAA Tournament is defined by upsets and Cinderella runs that most people don't see coming. To this day, there has never been a perfect bracket.

It's hard to determine what's going to happen in March Madness, so let's use AI to our advantage and ask ChatGPT to make some postseason predictions.

Potential March Madness 2025 winner candidates

Duke

When asked to pick who will win March Madness, ChatGPT's first selection was Duke. This isn't surprising, as the Blue Devils are the nation's pick to win the title. 30.97% of brackets have Duke winning the NCAA Tournament this season.

ChatGPT referred to Duke as "a solid favorite with a great record and a strong roster." The Blue Devils entered the tournament with a 31-3 record and an ACC Tournament title under their belt.

The team's freshman phenom Cooper Flagg leads the team in every major stat category and is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Houston

Houston was ChatGPT's second choice to win March Madness. The Cougars have been a No. 1 seed in the tournament for the past three years and are looking to make a long run after losing in the Sweet Sixteen the past two seasons.

The AI website refers to Houston as a "top contender" with "high rankings" and an "impressive season." The Cougars went 31-4 this season and won the Big 12 Tournament championship.

Three of Houston's four losses this season were to ranked opponents, but the Cougars also fell to San Diego State 73-70 back in November. They ended the season with 14 straight wins.

Auburn

ChatGPT is chalk when it comes to its March Madness picks. The third pick to win the NCAA Tournament was Auburn, who is the top overall seed in the tournament. ChatGPT pointed to the fact that the Tigers have been "gaining a lot of momentum recently."

It's important to note that AI is not always right. Auburn lost its last two regular season games and fell to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, so they haven't really been gaining momentum. However, this Tigers squad is still very promising, and 8.85% of brackets have Auburn winning the title.

Dark horse teams to watch

Drake

No. 11 seed Drake defeated No. 6 seed Missouri 67-57 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, and ChatGPT says it's a team to keep an eye on. When asked which low seeds to watch in March Madness, the AI website pointed to the Bulldogs.

"Drake has a history of producing upset victories, and they often have a veteran-laden team that can hold their own against higher-seeded teams. Their experience in close games could give them the edge in tight matchups," ChatGPT said.

The Bulldogs outscored Missouri in both halves of the Round of 64 matchup and will now face No. 3 Texas Tech in the Round of 32. This is Drake's third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, and ChatGPT says to watch out for a Cinderella run.

McNeese State

It's no surprise that ChatGPT wants fans to watch out for McNeese State. The No. 12 seeded Cowboys narrowly defeated No. 5 Clemson in the First Round for the program's first NCAA Tournament win.

McNeese State's coach Will Wade will head to a Power conference next season to serve as the coach of N.C. State. A long March Madness run would be good for Wolfpack fans' confidence in their new coach. The Cowboys are set to face No. 4 Purdue in the next round.

Arkansas

This is a ChatGPT take worth getting behind. John Calipari's No. 10 seeded Arkansas squad defeated No. 7 Kansas in the First Round. ChatGPT said the win showed the Razorbacks' "resilience and skill."

Arkansas spent much of this season on the bubble and battled in a competitive SEC. Calipari brings postseason expertise to the University and it was on display against Kansas. His team will face another tough challenge in the next round against another veteran coach.

The Razorbacks will face Rick Pitino's No. 2 St. John's squad Saturday, but if they bring their A-game, they could give the Red Storm a run for their money.

