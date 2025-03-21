ChatGPT predicts the women's March Madness 2025 winner: Bold picks and surprises

It's time to dance. March Madness is underway, and that undoubtedly means there will be upsets. The big guns will be in action, as will be the underdogs.

Predicting who will pull off wins in the NCAA Tournament can be difficult, so let's see who ChatGPT thinks fans should look out for.

Potential March Madness 2025 winners

UCLA

UCLA entered March Madness as the top overall seed after defeating rival USC in the Big Ten Tournament game. It's no surprise that the Bruins are ChatGPT's top pick to win the NCAA Tournament.

ChatGPT pointed to UCLA's "talented team and strong overall performance." The Bruins recorded just two losses this season, but both came against the Trojans. USC is also a No. 1 seed in the tournament and if the two face off again, it could be a potential problem for UCLA.

South Carolina

Can Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad pull off back-to-back national championship titles? The Gamecocks won the 2024 NCAA Tournament and are a No. 1 seed again this season. They were ChatGPT's second choice to win the title.

"South Carolina remains a powerhouse with key players like Chloe Kitts," ChatGPT said.

Kitts, a junior forward, leads the team in rebounds with 7.9 and adds 10.1 points while shooting 53.1% from the field. South Carolina has a number of strong players and has just three losses this season, but two of these losses have been at double-digit margins.

Notably, UConn defeated the Gamecocks at home 87-58 to snap South Carolina's 71-game home win streak. If Staley's squad hopes to two-peat, they'll have to prove they can pull out wins over other top teams.

UConn

It's Paige Bueckers' final college season, and ChatGPT thinks her UConn team has a chance to win the tournament.

"UConn continues to be a contender, especially with standout players like Paige Bueckers," ChatGPT said.

The Huskies are the No. 2 seed in March Madness after winning the Big East Tournament championship. Bueckers' squad has made the Final Four in two of the past three seasons, but has not been able to secure a title.

Geno Auriemma has coached UConn for 40 years and has a history of postseason success with 11 national championship wins. However, it's been nearly a decade since the Huskies have won a tournament.

Bueckers will be hungry for a title in her final season and if UConn can get hot, the team has a chance.

Dark horse teams to watch

Harvard

When asked which low seeds to look out for in March Madness, the first team ChatGPT named was Harvard.

"Harvard, with their solid defense and high-level performances from Harmoni Turner, could give higher seeds trouble. They’ve got a well-coached squad that can capitalize on defensive lapses and transition play," ChatGPT said.

Turner, a senior guard, averages 31.3 ppg in her team's last four games. This season, she's averaging 22.5 ppg.

The Crimson finds defensive success, allowing just 52.5 ppg, sixth-best in the country. No. 10 Harvard is set to face No. 7 Michigan State in the First Round on Saturday, and the Ivy League squad has a chance to pick up the upset.

Murray State

No. 11 seed Murray State is set to face No. 6 Iowa, who has appeared in the past two national title games, in the first round. This is the first season that the Hawkeyes are without star Caitlin Clark and veteran coach Lisa Bluder.

Iowa went just 22-10 and with a new head coach and no seasoned star to lead the squad, an upset could happen.

"The Murray State Racers have been identified as a team with upset potential. Their dynamic play and strategic approach make them a formidable opponent for higher-seeded teams," ChatGPT said.

Murray State finished atop the Missouri Valley Conference and won the conference tournament title. This could be a team to look out for.

South Dakota State

South Dakota State has emerged as a popular upset pick. The No. 10 Jackrabbits are set to face No. 7 Oklahoma State in the Round of 64 on Saturday.

"South Dakota State is always a dangerous team in March Madness," ChatGPT said. "They have tournament experience, a solid mix of inside and outside play, and are capable of pulling off big upsets. They are a perennial threat in the postseason."

South Dakota State ranks 15th in the country in 3-point percentage at 37% and hold opponents to 30% from beyond the arc. Brooklyn Meyer leads the Jackrabbits with 17.4 points per game and is aided by teammate Paige Meyer, who puts up 12.0 points and 5.3 assists per game.

South Dakota State's coach Aaron Johnson has led the team to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances since 2009, including a 2019 Sweet Sixteen.

