Chris Holtmann contract buyout: How much Ohio State owes recently fired HC?

Ohio State basketball has fired coach Chris Holtman following two struggling years on the hardwood, as per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. He will be leaving Columbus following seven years in charge of the Buckeyes men’s basketball team.

The Buckeyes have not impressed this season, going 14-10 overall and 4-9 in the Big Ten. They've accumulated a disappointing 9-24 record in the Big Ten over the last two seasons and are set to miss out on the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Chris Holtmann contract buyout

Chris Holtmann inked an extension after his team achieved a 20-12 record and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 season. The extension was necessary, as Holtmann's initial contract was scheduled to conclude after the 2024-25 season.

The new deal, which has an average annual value of $3.5 million, stipulated that Holtman would be owed the full amount remaining on his contract if he's fired without cause. Moreover, should he decide to leave the program before June 2024, his buyout would be $2 million.

With the latest development, Ohio State owes Holtman over $14 million remaining on his contract. It ranks as one of the biggest payouts in college basketball history. Holtman was among the 25 highest-paid coaches during his time at Ohio State.

Chris Holtman’s tenure at Ohio State

Chris Holtman took over the program in Jun. 2017, replacing Thad Matta. He went on to lead them to the NCAA Tournament in all five seasons, except for the 2019-20 season, where the basketball postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a 16-19 record in 2022-23 interrupted the brilliant run he started at the program after arriving from Butler. Results have not improved much this season, as the Buckeyes continue to struggle, especially in conference plays, where had only four wins.

Ohio State is facing a challenging stretch, with a 16-game road losing streak, the longest in program history. Nonetheless, Holtman’s time in Columbus was decent, going 137-84 (.620) record overall and 67-63 (.515) in conference play.