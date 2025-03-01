Cincinnati vs No. 4 Houston: Predictions, Odds and Picks - March 1 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Cincinnati's Big 12 matchup against Houston on Saturday sees the Bearcats (17-11, 7-10) entering on consecutive wins against TCU and Baylor. Meanwhile, the No. 4 Cougars (24-4, 16-1) are riding a seven-game win streak and are coming off ranked victories over Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Houston is the clear favorite for this one, due to its status as a national title contender, however, upsets can and do happen. Cincinnati hopes to achieve one here via their key players, who are certainly capable of spoiling the Cougars' day.

Cincinnati vs. Houston: Preview and Prediction

Cincinnati is a balanced unit this season, averaging 71.6 points on 45.5% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. They outscore opponents by an average of 6.6 points per game.

Jizzle James leads the way with numbers of 12.6 points, 3.8 assists and three rebounds per game on shooting splits of 43% overall and 30.8% from downtown. Supporting him are Simas Lukosius, who averages 11.2 points and three rebounds per game, and Dillon Mitchell, who provides 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Houston is one of the best teams in the country this season, producing 74.9 ppg on 46.2% shooting from the field and 40.2% from three, beating teams by a solid margin of 17.1 points per contest.

LJ Cryer has been a particular highlight with averages of 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Emanuel Sharp comes next with 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 assists, while J'Wan Roberts puts up 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, and Milos Uzan provides 11.1 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

The game projects to be a tough one for Cincinnati, as they are taking on one of the best defensive teams in the nation. The Cougars limit opponents to 57.8 points per game, presenting an obstacle for the Bearcats to overcome. If they don't come out strong on offense, this could become a comfortable win for the hosts due to Houston being a tough team to mount a comeback against.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE CINCINNATI +13.5 (-102) o125.5 (-114) +810 HOUSTON -13.5 (-120) u125.5 (-106) -1450

Cincinnati vs. Houston Head-to-Head

The all-time series is in favor of the Cougars, who are 33-16 against their opponents. However, the Cougars have not beaten the Bearcats in the last 11 meetings, with their last win coming when they won 64-62 in February 2020. The most recent game saw the Wildcats record a 67-59 win on their home floor on Feb. 27, where LJ Cryer scored a game-high 22 points to lead Houston to victory.

Where to watch Cincinnati vs. Houston?

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Date and time: March 1, 2025 — 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

