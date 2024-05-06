Clifford Omoruyi stats: How good is Nate Oats' new weapon?

After four years at Rutgers, Clifford Omoruyi has transferred to Alabama for his final season of eligibility in college basketball. The center became the latest portal addition for Nate Oats’ team following a brilliant 2023-24 season, where they reached their inaugural Final Four.

Omoruyi garnered recognition as the second-best center and the eighth overall player in the transfer portal, according to On3's transfer portal rankings. He's undoubtedly a great addition to the Crimson Tide roster as they hope to maintain their place at the top next season.

Let’s take a look at the stats of Clifford Omoruyi and what he brings to Tuscaloosa:

Clifford Omoruyi college stats at Rutgers

Clifford Omoruyi arrived at Rutgers in 2020 and immediately became a part of the team's rotation. He played 23 games as a freshman, starting six. He averaged 3.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.2 assists and 0.7 blocks per game that season.

He became a starter in his sophomore season with the Scarlet Knights, starting all 32 games that season. He averaged 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Omoruyi continues to become an important player on the Rutgers roster in his junior season. He played 34 games that season, averaging 13.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.

His senior season with the Scarlet Knights was also a fruitful one. The center appeared in 32 games, recording an averaging 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.

His performance at Rutgers makes him a valuable asset to Alabama. and he's expected to nail the starting role immediately with the Crimson Tide.

What does Clifford Omoruyi offer Alabama?

Despite the highly impressive NCAA Tournament campaign, Alabama's interior defense faced challenges throughout the 2023-24 season. However, the team receives an immediate uplift with the addition of arguably the most formidable shot blocker from the transfer portal.

Clifford Omoruyi averaged 2.9 blocks per game last season for Rutgers, marking his second consecutive season with over two blocks per contest. This acquisition promises to fortify Alabama's defensive presence in the paint significantly in the upcoming season.

His exceptional play on the interior for Rutgers earned him a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive team for the last two seasons. Moreover, his offensive skills align seamlessly with Nate Oats' system, as he serves as both a capable lob threat and a proficient rim runner.

This dual proficiency of the Rutgers transfer promises to enhance Alabama's offensive versatility and effectiveness under Oats' strategic guidance next season.