"Closest thing that I've seen to Maya Moore since Maya Moore": Shannon Sharpe akins JuJu Watkins to WNBA legend

Sports personality Shannon Sharpe claimed USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins plays like WNBA legend and former UConn star Maya Moore. The three-time Super Bowl champion said this during Sunday's episode of the "Nightcap" podcast with former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

Sharpe and Johnson discussed the seedings for the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament hours after the bracket was released on Sunday. Johnson picked USC to win the women's NCAA Tournament due to the rise of Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins.

The 47-year-old host/analyst explained Watkins is a phenomenal player, a dominant scorer and delivers under high-pressure situations. Johnson noted the 6-foot-2 guard has a mamba mentality similar to the late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

"I'm not saying she's Kobe but she's got that Mamba mentality based on what I've seen," Johnson said (5:53). "When it matters most and I got to have it man I need that rock I need that ball."

Sharpe echoed his co-host's sentiment and added Watkins reminds him of Maya Moore. The former NFL tight end describes the sophomore cager as a complete package who can finish at the rim, shoot from midrange and outside the perimeter and mid-range.

"She's unbelievable. She's complete," Sharpe said. (6:56) "She's the closest thing that I've seen to Maya Moore since Maya Moore."

Maya Moore played eight seasons with the Minnesota Lynx from 2011-18 and averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game in 271 games. She spent four years at UConn and averaged 19.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.0 spg and 1.3 blocks per game in 75 games with the Huskies from 2009-2011.

JuJu Watkins is averaging 25.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.3 spg and 1.8 bpg in 65 games with the Trojans from the 2023 season.

The former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens star believes Watkins may be disappointed with their loss to UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament final. But at the end of the day, winning the 2025 NCAA Tournament is all that matters.

JuJu Watkins' USC earns top seed in 2025 NCAA Tournament

USC earned one of the four No. 1 seeds in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The 28-3 Trojans took home the Big Ten regular season title and were the finalists in the conference tournament.

They've beaten Top 25 teams UConn, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Illinois and UCLA twice during the regular season. The Trojans average 81.5 points per game with Watkins and forward Kiki Iriafen carrying half of the production on 24.6 ppg and 18.2 ppg, respectively.

USC, who is part of the Spokane Regional 4 bracket, is set to meet No. 16 seed UNC Greensboro (25-6) on Saturday. The Spartans captured the SoCon regular season tournament double by beating the Chattanooga Mocs in the final.

The winner will face the victor of the California-Mississippi State clash. There's a possibility Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins will have a rematch of their 2024 Elite Eight clash if they win their respective games in the tournament.

