"Coach Calipari has turned these entitled boys into men": Fans react as Arkansas beats Texas in thrilling OT win

College basketball fans reacted to Arkansas' crucial overtime win over Texas 86-81 on Wednesday night at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks held off a Tre Johnson-led Longhorns' charge that forced overtime at 69 apiece.

Ad

However, Zvonimir Ivisic and Johnell Davis combined for 14 of Arkansas' 17 points in the five-minute extension to outclass Texas (15-12, 5-10). Ivisic finished with 18 points while Davis added 14 for the Razorbacks (17-11, 6-9).

Johnson led Texas' offense with 39 points, breaking Kevin Durant's freshman record of 37. The 6-foot-6 guard shot 14-of-28, including 7-of-11 from the 3-point line and scored all of Texas' 12 points in overtime.

Some fans were happy with Arkansas' big win over Texas, with one fan hailing the former national champion coach for turning the team around from a 0-5 start in the SEC regular season.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user admired the Razorbacks' grit and guts this season despite the injuries suffered by their players, including five-star freshman Boogie Fland.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans hailed the players, especially freshmen Billy Richmond and Karter Knox, for stepping up on the big stage despite their status on the team.

"They have been playing so hard this last month or so. I give a lot of credit to Billy and Karter, but pretty much everyone has stepped up. It's good to see," the fan wrote.

Ad

"I need this Trevon Brazile all the time, please and thank you," another user stated.

"Jonas Aidoo! Those were clutch free throws to end the game," a college basketball enthusiast said.

"Impressive win with a 7-man roster. Hopefully Thiero back soon from his injury," a fan added.

Arkansas' performance also gave hope to fans who are now looking forward to see the Razorbacks compete in March Madness.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This year has been a rollercoaster. And the story isn’t written yet, but….we closed 2 chapters in the book. Beat UK and swept Texas. It’s not everything but it’s something. Now let’s finish this and go dancing," a user added.

The win completed Arkansas' 2-0 sweep of Texas this season. The Razorbacks beat the Longhorns 78-70 on Feb. 5.

Ad

Arkansas pulls off big free-throw turnaround in overtime to win over Texas

Arkansas may have fallen to an epic collapse against Texas if not for the team turning almost automatic from the free-throw line. The Razorbacks lost a 14-point lead and allowed the Longhorns to force an extension after making only three of its six attempts from the foul line in the second half.

Ad

However, Arkansas reloaded its guns in overtime and made 9-of-11 from the 15-foot line to hold off Tre Johnson's explosive night. The depleted Razorbacks, who only suited up seven players, had Johnell Davis making 7-of-8 from the foul line and Karter Knox making 5-of-6.

D.J. Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic were 67% and 63% from the free-throw line, respectively, while Jonas Aidoo was perfect in two attempts. Overall, Arkansas made 23 of 31 attempts from the foul line, outshooting the Longhorns in made free throws, 23-12.

Arkansas looks to extend its winning streak to three when it visits South Carolina on Saturday at the Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are in last place in the SEC standings at 1-14 and 11-17 overall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here