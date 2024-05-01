Coleman Hawkins Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots for Illinois forward ft. USC 

After a four-year career at Illinois, senior Coleman Hawkins has decided to enter the transfer portal. Initially declaring for the 2024 NBA draft, Hawkins reiterated his stance with a lengthy post on social media, addressing the Fighting Illini fanbase.

"My intention is 100% to stay in the draft and I am fully focused on that process," Hawkins said. "I wanted to make sure i take every opportunity to protect myself in case of injury or any other unforeseen circumstances down the road.

"With the recent NCAA rule change regarding grad transfers, and the May 1 deadline approaching, entering the portal gives me the best chance to protect myself in those instances and maximize my opportunities as I go through the pre-draft process."

He continued:

"I love the University of Illinois am proud to be earning my degree here. I'm forever indebted to coach (Brad) Underwood and loved playing for him throughout my college career. This was truly one of the best years of my life. And no matter what the future holds Illinois will always be home."

As senior CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander confirmed, the senior is open to a return to the Illini despite entering the transfer portal:

"Breaking - Illinois senior big man Coleman Hawkins will officially put his name in the transfer portal by tomorrow's deadline, sources tell @CBSSports. Hawkins (12.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 37% 3PT) is also going through the pre-draft process and is still considering returning to the Illini."

After limited playing time in his freshman season, Hawkins saw his role expand in his sophomore year before becoming a full-fledged starter in his junior season, starting all 68 games over the last two years.

The 6-foot-10 center had the best year of his career last season, averaging 12.1 ppg and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds. He was a defensive menace as well, leading the team in steals and blocks with 1.5 and 1.1, respectively.

If he were to return to college basketball but set his sights away from Illinois, here's a look at five best potential landing spots for Coleman Hawkins.

5 best landing spots for Coleman Hawkins

#5. Louisville

Under head coach Pat Kelsey, Louisville is building a solid roster. However, featuring a healthy quota of guards and lean forwards, the roster is lacking in size at the big man spot. That is where Coleman Hawkins at 6-foot-10 could come in and be immediately impactful.

Further, his sweet shooting stroke, 37% from long range last season, would fit in with the run-and-gun offense that Kelsey likes to employ, making his fit seamless.

#4. West Virginia

The list of transfers from Illinois to West Virginia grows by the day, with two of Hawkins' teammates, as well as former assistant head coach Chester Frazier, making the transition to Darian DeVries' crew.

Both Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry have made their commitments for next season to play for Morgantown, Coleman could find some familiar faces in the new locale.

#3. USC

A Sacramento native, nearby USC could serve as a premier destination for Hawkins as the Trojans look to improve on last year's 15-18 record. With the lack of a Center on the roster last season, Coleman would immediately slot in as a valuable contributor to the squad.

Further, his 37% shooting split would immediately make him the third-best shooter on the team behind guards Boogie Ellis and Oziyah Sellers, while making him the team leader in rebounds with 6.1.

#2. UCLA

Similar to the Trojans, UCLA allows Coleman to stay relatively close to home while contributing to an illustrious program. The last few years haven't been kind to the Bruins, with last year's squad ending the year with a 16-17 record.

Boasting Aday Mara from Zaragoza, Spain as the only true Center on the roster, Hawkins would be immediately impactful for the team as a veteran presence as well as a contributor.

Aside from Lazar Stefanovic, the team struggled mightily from long range, where the former Illini could have a major impact.

#1. Illinois

The most likely scenario, should the NBA draft option fall through for Coleman Hawkins, remains a return to the Illini. As a four-year veteran, his bond with the school and its fanbase is palpable, as evidenced by his heartfelt message on social media.

Moreover, he was a key reason for last year's success for Illinois which landed them a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament – and a run to the Elite Eight round – after finishing the season as the winners of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Where do you think Coleman Hawkins will end up next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.